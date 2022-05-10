Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

Singer Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby has died at 31
Ap
AP

Singer Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby has died at 31

  • By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31. The frontman of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.” Lazenby was a fashion model, rapper, actor and photographer. He was Cave’s son with model Beau Lazenby born in 1991. One of Cave’s twin sons with his current wife Susie Cave died in an accidental fall from a cliff in England in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell. Cave has two surviving sons.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Ap
AP

Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

  • AP

Rappers Young Thug was one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail. The conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018, the jail record says. Young Thug is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012” in Atlanta, the indictment says. YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang, officials said. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Ap
AP

Midge Decter, leading neo-conservative, dead at 94

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Neo-conservative writer and commentator Midge Decter has died. Decter, the wife of retired Commentary editor and fellow neoconservative Norman Podhoretz, was 94. She was a prominent writer and commentator who in blunt and tenacious style opposed the cultural revolution of the 1960s and the rise of feminism, affirmative action and the gay rights movement. Like her husband, Decter was a Democrat repelled in the ’60s and after by what she called “heedless and mindless” politics of the left. Her books included “Liberal Parents, Radical Children,” “The New Chastity” and the memoir “An Old Wife’s Tale.”

Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers
Ap
AP

Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Joshua Cohen’s “The Netanyahus,” a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Many of the winners in the arts Monday were explorations of race and class, in the past and the present.James Ijames’ “Fat Ham,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set at a Black family’s barbecue in the modern South, received the Pulitzer for drama. The late artist Winfred Rembert won in biography for “Chasing Me to My Grave," as told to Erin I. Kelly.

Review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter
Ap
AP

Review: 'Book Lovers' is a romance fueled by quick banter

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Emily Henry is back with her third novel, “Book Lovers,” and Associated Press critic Alicia Rancilio says it does not disappoint. The book follows Nora Stephens, an ambitious literary editor, who is unapologetic about her devotion to her job. When she meets Charlie Lafra, a book editor, neither is impressed with the other. The two go their separate ways but of course are drawn back into each other's orbit in the future. The romance genre can be obvious at times but Henry's books are always enjoyable because her character's dialogue is so fresh and funny. 

Review: Ella Mai elevates the love song on her second record
Ap
AP

Review: Ella Mai elevates the love song on her second record

  • By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press

Ella Mai was 23 when her debut album was released and later earned a Grammy for the track “Boo'd Up.” Now, at 27, her sophomore record, “Heart on My Sleeve," proves she knows love isn't clear cut. The Associated Press' Karena Phan says in a review that Mai still radiates with finger-snapping track and smooth melodies, this time sung by someone who is older and wiser. The cohesive 15-track record shows more sides of the British singer, including on the lovestruck track “Fallen Angel” and the vulnerable ballad “Hide.” “Heart on My Sleeve” is out now. 

'I’m in shock a little bit' — Tony Award nominees react
Ap
AP

'I’m in shock a little bit' — Tony Award nominees react

  • By The Associated Press

Some reactions from Tony Award nominees on Monday included Jaquel Spivey saying he never anticipated a nod for “A Strange Loop” because, as he says, “I thought I had to be skinny, I thought I had to be masculine, I thought I had to be from a wealthy family, and I thought I had to be “perfect.” Lynn Nottage, whose story for the Michael Jackson musical “MJ” was nominated for best book and her play “Clyde’s” got a nod for best play, said the nominations were sweet especially during a pandemic: “We made art while facing down COVID. And so this feels particularly good given all of the circumstances.”

Ap
AP

2022 Tony Awards: Complete list of nominees

  • Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — Nominees were announced Monday for next month’s 75th annual Tony Awards, set to honor the best and brightest from Broadway’s 2021-2022 season.