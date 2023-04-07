Coolio, the rapper best known for hits in the 1990s including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio's cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system. Posey also confirmed that investigators determined Coolio's severe asthma and cigarette use played a role in his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Coolio's death as accidental and cited cardiomyopathy as a “significant condition.” Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.