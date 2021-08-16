Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

+4
Virginia country artist plucks deal with Mountain Dew
State
AP

Virginia country artist plucks deal with Mountain Dew

  • By JILLIAN LYNCH, Daily News-Record

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — It was a snowy day in February when jean shorts and suspenders-clad Spencer Hatcher and his brother Connor posted a video on Spencer’s TikTok account of themselves covering the classic bluegrass song “Good Ol’ Mountain Dew” in the back of their red pickup truck.

Prominent fact-checker Snopes apologizes for plagiarism
Business
AP

Prominent fact-checker Snopes apologizes for plagiarism

  • By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder and CEO of the fact-checking site Snopes.com has acknowledged plagiarizing from dozens of articles done by mainstream news outlets over several years, calling the appropriations “serious lapses in judgment.”