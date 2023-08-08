- Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The latest film from Wes Anderson tops DVD releases for the week of Aug. 15.
Chippendales. The name conjures up either visions of finely crafted furniture or gyrating men in G-strings, depending on your point of reference. Hulu's true-crime limited series "Welcome to Chippendales" focuses on the latter as it recounts the rise of America's first successful all-male st…
South Korean actors in Netflix originals want better pay. The company refuses to meet with their union
As news of the SAG-AFTRA strike broke in mid-July, Song Chang-gon, a 51-year-old actor and current president of the Korea Broadcasting Actors Union, was still waiting to hear back from Netflix, a company that was proving to be difficult to get ahold of.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Taylor Swift fans showed up early to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday for the singer-songwriter’s first of six sold-out shows. Many donned outfits that resembled the wardrobe featured in Swift’s music videos and mimicked her onstage costuming and their wrists …
Get ready to yell out “Free Bird” — and have the request actually mean something — when Lynyrd Skynyrd returns this month to Northern California.
Fans are gathering in singer Sinead O’Connor’s former hometown in Ireland to say goodbye ahead of her funeral. O’Connor’s family has invited the public to line the waterfront in Bray on Tuesday as her funeral procession passes by. Fans left handwritten notes outside her former home, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music. O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not said how she died, though they said her death was not suspicious.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago. Lanez's sentencing is likely to come Tuesday afternoon on the second day of a marathon hearing. Several more legal issues are debated by attorneys and decided by a Los Angeles County judge. Megan said in a statement read in court during an all-day session Monday that she has struggled emotionally every day since the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-years sentence. Defense lawyers are asking that Lanez get probation and an order to treatment for alcohol abuse. Seven witnesses gave statements Monday on Lanez's charitable giving and qualities as a father.
A funeral will be held in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station. Friends of the slain 28-year-old were expected to celebrate his life on Tuesday at a historic opera house in the city where Sibley grew up and performed before moving to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. Brooklyn prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old high school student with hate-motivated murder in Sibley’s death.
Suga, the K-pop superstar rapper/singer/songwriter, has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service. BTS's label, Big Hit Music, says in a statement that Suga "has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.” In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18 to 21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. In December 2022, BTS’s eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 after revoking his request to delay his conscription. J-Hope followed suit last April.
Noah Schnapp owes a lot to his “Stranger Things” role.
Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, has died. He was 57.
This Barbie can see into the future.
A federal appeals court has upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the appeal by the former reality TV star of his 2021 conviction. Duggar is serving a 12 1/2-year prison sentence. Duggar's attorneys argued that a judge should not have allowed Duggar's statements he made to investigators during the search of his car dealership that found the images. The appeals court ruled that agents questioning him made it clear that he wasn't in custody and was free to leave. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier.
“Today” contributor Jill Martin made her return to the morning show on Monday after her successful double mastectomy surgery, which she underwent to treat Stage 2 breast cancer.
Suga, the second eldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has taken the steps to begin his mandatory military service.
Beyoncé had a contingency plan in place for Mother Nature during her Renaissance World Tour stop in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday night.
William Friedkin, a master of suspense and leading figure of the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s who was known for directing films such as “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” has died.
LAS VEGAS — The ears are in the clear.
Still singing at age 57, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli has branched into opera management. She succeeded Riccardo Muti as artistic director of the Salzburg Whitsun Festival in 2012 and in January became director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. Bartoli is singing the lead in Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Eurydice, which opened Friday at the Salzburg Festival in modern-dress production that has five performances through Aug. 14. Bartoli made her opera debut in 1987 and gained recognition for her work in Rossini and Mozart. She plans concerts across Europe that include joint appearances with actor John Malkovich in Monte Carlo, Versailles and Vienna.
Artemisia Gentileschi’s painting skills quickly surpass her father’s. But her future as an artist in strict 17th-century Rome is tenuous at best. When her painting tutor rapes her, it sets off a cascade of seemingly insurmountable problems and impossible choices. Author Elizabeth Fremantle's biographical fiction, “Disobedient,” deftly paints the story of Artemisia, who would become one of the best artists of the Baroque period. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Fremantle's attention to detail — so necessary in a narrative filled with painters — is absolutely engrossing. “Disobedient” is released from Pegasus Books.
'Jagged' was her thrill: Oscar winner Diablo Cody writes Tony-winning show around Alanis Morrissette album
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Twin Cities resident Diablo Cody has snagged half of the EGOT, the entertainment world's holy grail. She won an Oscar for her debut screenplay, "Juno," and a Tony for her debut book of a musical, "Jagged Little Pill." Now if she could just add an Emmy and a Grammy to her…
“Bachelorette” alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits, ending their engagement after two years.
Carol Duvall, the host of "The Carol Duvall Show," a popular arts & crafts show on HGTV, died Monday at a senior living center in Traverse City. She was 97.