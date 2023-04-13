“Elemental’’ director Peter Sohn says his parents ignited the spark for the upcoming Disney and Pixar animated film. Both of his parents emigrated from Korea, and he's appreciative of all they've done for their family. That theme of family, along with tolerance and migration, runs through "Elemental,'' which will be released this summer. The animated film is about a family of fire elements who migrate to Element City, a place where there are also inhabitants of water, air and earth. Ember, a fire element, meets Wade, a water element who lives in Element City. Wade gets Ember to see life outside her Firetown neighborhood. The two learn to become friends despite their differences and elements.