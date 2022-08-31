- Hal Bernton - The Seattle Times (TNS)
In 1940, Seattle-based Boeing engineers designed a massive beast of an aircraft. The B-29 Superfortress — composed of 55,000 parts — had a tail three-stories high, enormous propellers and a 5,500-mile range.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES -- After years of being heartbroken and disappointed by musicians, Laura Warrell finally added them, alongside bartenders and skateboarders, to her list of "Off Limits Men."
- W. Scott Olsen - Star Tribune (TNS)
We talk about getting lost in a book. When we say this, however, there is no fear. No frustration about the lack of a clear path toward the end of a maze. We know that getting lost is the goal.
- Jenny Bhatt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Of India's 1.4 billion people, less than 5% live in the most developed, most "modern" cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The rest of the population resides in rural and semi-rural areas, and "still-developing" cities. In "The Newlyweds," journalist Mansi Choksi focuses on the lives and loves i…
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — There was always something about the stories of Lucy Westenra and Bertha Mason that Gwendolyn Kiste felt were incomplete — and that's putting it generously.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The House of Fortune," Jessie Burton's fourth novel for adults, is that rare, double-headed beast. It is a sequel to the author's first book, "The Miniaturist" (2014), an acclaimed work of historical fiction which enchanted legions of readers. But it is also a standalone novel that can be e…
- Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)
At 17, Minneapolis native Emi Nietfeld won a prestigious national writing award and told a Twin Cities newspaper reporter that she wanted to write a memoir. Thirteen years later, "Acceptance" has been published, and it's extraordinary.
- Russ Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I read Pacific Gas and Electric's mission statement aloud to my wife, her eyes narrowed.
- Rita Giordano - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Writer Faleeha Hassan had a strange dream.
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
Putting down this wonderfully sensitive, affecting memoir, I half expected to see wavy fumes — smelling of tobacco, crawfish, beer, rain — rising from the book itself.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
There was a time when comedians knew they had made it when they got to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The modern-day equivalent may be working with Judd Apatow. The tireless director and producer behind everything from "Knocked Up" to HBO's "Girls" puts his status to g…
- Dan Kubis - Star Tribune (TNS)
The third story in May-lee Chai's collection "Tomorrow in Shanghai" is titled "The Monkey King of Sichuan." In it, two graduate school friends (Grace and Esther) reunite after many years apart and Grace reveals that she was sexually harassed by a famous professor when they were students.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
If you're going to completely reimagine the stories of two famous literary characters, you might as well do it with style.
- Max Winter - Star Tribune (TNS)
Reading Kathleen Rooney's "Where Are the Snows" is much like walking into an echo chamber from which you emerge enlightened, amused and shaken. In each poem, sounds, ideas and positions rise, repeat and mutate, as in this line from a poem on outer space: "Black hole as home for the Holy Ghos…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country musician Luke Bell, who was known for songs including "Where Ya Been?" and "The Bullfighter," has died after going missing in Tucson, Arizona, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. He was 32.
- By JERRY BEACH - Associated Press
Timmy Trumpet is hoping to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and perform his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged from the bullpen to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born Timothy Smith, Trumpet became fast friends with Diaz earlier this season after reaching out to the player when the song went viral earlier this season. With the crowd applauding, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The FBI kept a file on the Monkees, and now the beloved California pop band's last surviving member wants to know why.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Baltimore Police Department has walked back its initial report of a violent threat on the set of the AppleTV+ series "Lady in the Lake" and arrested a street vendor at the center of its ongoing investigation.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
At the Venice International Film Festival, virtual reality is only a small part of the immersive experience. On a small island just a short water shuttle ride from the main festival headquarters on the Lido, festivalgoers can step into the metaverse. They can play games, or “world hop” with a tour guide, dress up in costume with background dancers, or even help Coco Chanel develop her Chanel No. 5 perfume. The program curated by Liz Rosenthal and Michel Reilhac runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10 and provides a hands-on glimpse into the future of storytelling.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a bid to prove charges that accuse the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman, who took the stand Tuesday morning. She went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. The judge told jurors they'll have Wednesday off and will return Thursday morning to hear the first defense witnesses. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.
- By The Associated Press
South African actor and model Charlbi Dean has died at age 32. Dean had a breakout role in the movie “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year’s top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Her representatives say she died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness. Dean also had a recurring role as Syonide on the DC Comics television series “Black Lightning." Born and raised in Cape Town, Dean began modeling as a child. She made her acting debut in the 2010 film “Spud,” an adaptation of a South African novel about a boys’ boarding school.
- By The Associated Press
A rundown of notable films coming out this fall, which range from Disney+'s “Pinocchio” adaptation to Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film “Blonde.” Other notable September releases include “Don't Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and “Hocus Pocus 2.” October brings more frights with “Halloween Ends,” the 13th installment of the horror franchise and Dwayne Johnson's DC comics film “Black Adam.” November's releases include “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," a Weird Al Yankovic biopic, “She Said” about the New York Times' investigation into Harvey Weinstein and Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical tale “The Fabelmans.”