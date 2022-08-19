The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” spans millennia, but it can often feel longer waiting in between films from the “Mad Max” director. Seven years after Miller’s “Fury Road” blazed its way across movie screens, the 77-year-old filmmaker is finally back with a movie two decades in the works, and with a lot on its mind about what’s temporary and what’s eternal. Tilda Swinton plays an academic who encounters a wish-granting djinn, played by Idris Elba, who emerges from an old glass bottle bought in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. It opens in theaters Aug. 26.
- AP
A member of southern rap group Nappy Roots is recovering Thursday after being robbed and kidnapped outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta and shot as he tried to get away. Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., into his Mercedes-Benz SUV, about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the robbers drove Adams to his home in the suburb of Hapeville, where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle. Police found Adams' car abandoned in Hapeville, but no arrests have been made.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing the titular heroine's pal Xander in the TV series, was hospitalized recently after suffering another cardiac incident, according to his sister.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The men of BTS might yet get out of the mandated military service required of all South Korean males.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye West is shutting down critics who shamed him for selling his new Yeezy apparel in large sacks that some likened to garbage bags.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the first major on-air personnel move under CNN chief Chris Licht, the network is parting ways with senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and canceling his Sunday program "Reliable Sources."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans of Tom Holland have accused Amy Schumer of mocking the actor's recent decision to take a break from social media for his mental health.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams to reprise roles in ‘Take Me Out’ revival for second Broadway limited run
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Tony Award-winning revival of “Take Me Out” will return to Broadway for a second limited run — and two of its stars are returning to the dugout.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Tinted hair with headbands, sport jackets over expensive T shirts and lots of eye makeup.
- By JULIE CARR SMYTH - Associated Press
When bestselling author JD Vance founded “Our Ohio Renewal” a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction he’d lamented in his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and closed its foundation in May, shortly after he clinched the Republican nomination for Senate in Ohio. An Associated Press review finds that the charity’s most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio’s Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Vance’s campaign says the nonprofit is on temporary hold during Vance’s Senate run.
- AP
CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, ‘Reliable Sources,’ and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. Under new president Chris Licht, CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put a less opinionated product on the air. Stelter has written a book on Fox News Channel and been critical of that network on the air. There's no immediate word on what will happen to the “Reliable Sources” newsletter that summed up each day's media news.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kid Cudi had a stroke two weeks after checking himself into rehab for his mental health in 2016, the rapper revealed in an interview published Wednesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Where she leads, he won’t follow.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of Japan's biggest pop media franchises, "Dragon Ball" is synonymous with explosive brawls and over-the-top action sequences with dashes of comedy providing levity in between. "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" delivers these signature elements in spades in a story that celebrates how the g…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Warner Bros. Discovery takeover has taken dozens of more victims at HBO Max, including a flurry of animated kids shows.
Oprah Winfrey breaks down in tears in first trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming Sidney Poitier documentary
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The first trailer for Oprah Winfrey’s forthcoming documentary of late, great actor Sidney Poitier is out — and it tugs at the heartstrings.
- By The Associated Press
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill says he will no longer promote his upcoming projects in person to avoid anxiety attacks he often experiences at such events.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
“She-Hulk” director Kat Coiro looks to Rob Reiner's choices particularly in the 1980's when it comes to choosing what projects she wants to make. In the 80s, Reiner bounced between films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand By Me" and “The Princess Bride." Like Reiner, Coiro says she wants to change things up in her career so she's always learning. Besides taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” for Disney+, Coiro is planning to direct a buddy comedy action movie with Nick Jonas and Glen Powell and a 1990′s-style mystery thriller based on the Liane Moriarty book “The Husband’s Secret.”
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“This fool” is such a great slang, usually meaning something along the lines of, “This clown over here ...” But my favorite is when it simply refers to the person next to you who isn’t necessarily doing anything out of the ordinary. Just the act of existing in this ridiculous world means we’…