Family, friends and fans are preparing to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Family members said Saturday’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where he was born. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate at his funeral service. A private burial will follow. At 1 p.m., a celebration of life is planned at the Arcade Theater, also in Ferriday.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defense from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist. Haggis reached for tissues Friday after his lawyer finished questioning him a final time following cross examination. After three days of testimony, the winner of Oscars for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” in the early 2000s was emotional as he described himself as a very flawed human being. The comment prompted his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, to ask if his self criticism was a reference to sexually assaulting anyone. He responded: “Oh, God no!”
- AP
-
HBO has pulled the plug on “Westworld,” its Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. The series’ cancellation came less than three months after its fourth season concluded in August. The “Westworld” cast included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton. Newton earned a best supporting actress Emmy in 2018, and the series won nine Emmys overall. In a statement Friday, HBO thanked series creators and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for taking “viewers on a mind-bending odyssey." In October, Nolan said he hoped HBO would order a fifth season to properly end the series that debuted in 2016.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
-
The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. Attorney Adam Marshall says the long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that will help bolster access to public records. The cases also shed light on FBI agents posing as members of the media, a tactic that free press advocates say undermines media credibility and blurs lines between law enforcement and the press. The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift has added eight more shows to her upcoming "Eras" tour, including a third SoFi Stadium concert to close out the tour in Los Angeles.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling” hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” fame has “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition he created and hosts. There's also a new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, the documentary “Fire of Love” about husband-and-wife volcanologists, and film critic and historian Elvis Mitchell looks at the history of Black cinema with the landmark films of the 1970s in the new Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A month after welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting No. 11.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
When Bruce Springsteen went on Howard Stern’s Sirius/XM radio show recently to promote his new album of soul music covers, "Only the Strong Survive," he talked about his often-voiced idea of his career being “a lifelong conversation with my audience.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Democracy issues were once an afterthought in election night coverage, with an occasional report on broken voting machines in a polling place or two. Former President Donald Trump's response to losing in 2020 has changed the game, and news organizations preparing election night coverage are putting issues of election deniers and threats to voting at the forefront of coverage plan. CBS News is instituting a new ‘Democracy Desk’ for next Tuesday night. For the second midterm election in a row, ABC, CBS and NBC are devoting all of their prime-time — and beyond — to covering election night.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
In a scene from her Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," Gomez is shown spending time with a childhood friend in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — MSNBC has cut ties with Tiffany Cross, an outspoken weekend host who provided a forum for issues important to the Black community.
Black Harvest at the Film Center: Some films to see at the fall perennial, this time without co-founder Sergio Mims
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The 28th Black Harvest Film Festival, which kicks off this weekend and continues through Nov. 20 in person at the Gene Siskel Film Center, will not be like the previous 27.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Sienna Miller is looking back at putting self-respect center stage — though it didn’t get her very far at the time.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As it was ... not: Harry Styles has pushed back Friday night's show at the Kia Forum to Sunday "due to band illness."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’s a man of the people.