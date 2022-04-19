Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says
Ap
AP

Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Hollywood’s response to climate change has included donations, protests and other forms of activism. But it's apparently missing out on a solution close to home. According to a new study of TV and film scripts from 2016-20, less than 3% refers to climate change-related words and phrases. An initiative intends to help turn that around with a blueprint titled “Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change.”  The playbook was created with feedback from more than 100 TV and film writers. Among its suggestions: show solutions to climate change in the background,  such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building.

Ap
AP

TV's 'black-ish' ends 8-season run with legacy, fans secure

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

The TV sitcom “black-ish” is about to wrap up its eight-season run. The ABC sitcom about the affluent Johnson family got a splashy salute earlier this month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. Fans of the series say it realistically depicted the Black experience, both the highs and lows, and was reliably funny. The creator of “black-ish,” Kenya Barris, says he's proud that the show brought attention to those who felt unseen. He sees a future for the characters in a big-screen movie. The final episode arrives 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on ABC and Hulu.

NJ sport bets over $1B again; casinos lag pre-pandemic level
Ap
AP

NJ sport bets over $1B again; casinos lag pre-pandemic level

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

New Jersey’s robust sports betting market broke the $1 billion mark for the sixth time last month in terms of the amount of bets taken. But March's figures were worse for seven of the nine Atlantic City casinos, which continued to lag behind their in-person gambling revenue levels before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The casinos and tracks made $423.6 million in gambling and sports betting revenue in March, up nearly 18% from a year earlier. But in terms of in-person winnings, only Hard Rock and the Ocean casino were up over March 2019 levels.

TCM Film Festival returns to Hollywood with Spielberg, more
Ap
AP

TCM Film Festival returns to Hollywood with Spielberg, more

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Classic film lovers know the importance of a grand entrance and the folks at Turner Classic Movies are pulling out all the stops for the return of the TCM Film Festival this week in Hollywood. After two years of virtual editions because of the pandemic, the festival kicks off Thursday with the help of Steven Spielberg, who will be on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” He and stars Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert MacNaughton will gather at the TCL Chinese Theatre for a discussion with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before the new IMAX restoration of the 1982 film screens.

Ap
AP

Rosalia announces 2022 ‘Motomami’ world tour

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Spanish vocal sensation Rosalía is mounting an extended world tour that will see her perform 46 concerts in Europe and across North and Latin America.

Ap
AP

After 8 seasons, a fond farewell to 'Black-ish'

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

In the latest episode of "Black-ish," advertising executive Andre "Dre" Johnson returns from an unfulfilling day of work with life changes on his mind.