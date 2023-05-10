The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Perhaps it’s fitting that MTV News, a youth brand if there ever was one, never hit the big 4-0.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A California judge has thrown out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson's suit claimed Wood fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. Los Angeles Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed parts of the suit that alleged Wood and another woman used a forged FBI letter to recruit the other women, and gave them a checklist to coach them on what to say about Manson. Manson's attorney says they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
CBS appears to have made a course correction after announcing the cancellation of the hit drama series “S.W.A.T.” last Friday. Within 72 hours, the network reversed its shocking decision — which came as yet another surprise.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fired Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson dropped a video Tuesday on Twitter announcing he will do a new version of his old political commentary program on the platform.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Fox News Channel has no plans to change its “successful” approach to programming despite a record defamation settlement and the unceremonious departure of its most prominent star.
- Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — The late superstar Prince's purple life will be commemorated with four highway signs in his signature color in a bill signed in purple ink by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday at Paisley Park in Chanhassen.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A judge has denied rapper Tory Lanez a new trial. Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion and wounding her. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected a defense motion for a new trial. The motion argued that evidence was allowed at trial that should not have been, including social media posts, hearsay and faulty DNA evidence. The judge disagreed, and he said that it would not have made a difference even if the evidence had been excluded. Lanez's lawyers plan to appeal. He faces up to 22 years in prison at his forthcoming sentencing.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Just days after returning to the stage from vocal rest, Morgan Wallen is halting his world tour — again — and this time, it's for six weeks.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Broadcast journalist Hadley Gamble — who alleged sexual harassment by NBCUniversal’s then-chief Jeff Shell, prompting his high-profile termination — is leaving CNBC, according to a brief corporate statement.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chart-topping country singer Morgan Wallen postponed a series of concerts, including a pair at MetLife Stadium this month, after reinjuring his vocal cords, he announced Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For the first time in her four-decade run, "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White will be competing on the game show. And Pat Sajak's daughter will be filling in for her at the illuminated letter board.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Noted Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks just made a stunning admission about his movie-set demeanor: He hasn't always been nice.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
A bracco Italiano named Lepshi has won his breed’s debut at the Westminster Kennel Club. And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won’t forget something like that. Lepshi happens to be co-owned by country music and “1883” series star Tim McGraw. But that distinction was just playing in the background of a chorus of cheers as Lepshi and eight other examples of his handsome Italian hunting breed took their turns in the ring Tuesday. Owners say the dogs are amiable and can be easygoing at home, but only if they get enough activity.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In honor of National Nurses Week, "Today" anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker paid a special visit to some of New York's most hardworking caregivers.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending May 5th.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Lachlan Murdoch says Fox paid $787 million to settle a lawsuit on its reporting to avoid a divisive trial and lengthy appeals process. The Fox Corp. chief executive also says a Delaware judge “severely limited” Fox's defenses against claims by Dominion Voting Systems, which he still believes in. Fox Corp. reported $50 million in losses last quarter, primarily because of the settlement. In a call with financial analysts, Murdoch said viewers and investors to expect no change in the network's programming strategy. He didn't mention the name of Tucker Carlson, Fox's most popular host, fired two weeks ago for reasons the company hasn't explained.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is a dad for the seventh time.
- Jen Yamato and Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court virtually Tuesday in relation to domestic violence charges filed against him.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The gripping and hugely enjoyable “BlackBerry” is about the famous — and later infamous — Research in Motion gadget that helped trigger the global smartphone era as we know it, before sliding into obsolescence, writes AP critic Mark Kennedy. “BlackBerry” tells the standard rise and fall of a tech startup that blows up, leading to insider infighting — think “Silicon Valley” and “The Social Network” — but there’s a twist here. The main money guy, while very shouty, is not the sleazy, bad guy you might expect. The R-rated movie hits theaters Friday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
CBS, not surprisingly, cut its least popular scripted drama “True Lies” after a single season.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, first lady share their take on love for ‘The One’ reality TV show: ‘It doesn’t have to be that difficult’
- Abigail Gruskin - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — A promotional video for a new dating show, “The One,” airing later this month on TV One, features a couple Baltimoreans will recognize: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife, first lady Dawn Moore.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Kelly Clarkson is heading to the city so good they named it twice!
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Davis Guggenheim’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movies" is a glossy, entertaining and often affecting documentary about one of Hollywood's most likable stars. In it, Fox recounts his life, career and arduous battle with Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed at age 29. Along with bits of reenactment, Guggenheim uses clips of Fox’s film and TV series to illustrate Fox's off-screen life. But the most memorable images in “Still” are those of a present-day Fox in frame, speaking straight into the camera, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. “Still” debuts Friday on Apple TV+.