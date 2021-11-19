The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — Alice Childress’ searing play “Trouble in Mind” has finally made it to Broadway and the only frustrating thing about the show is that it has taken this long.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former London and Miami art dealer pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding art buyers of over $86 million.
Famed director Martin Scorsese is reportedly making a music biopic about legendary Bay Area rock act the Grateful Dead.
NBC retained U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights to England's Premier League with a bid of more than $2.7 billion over six years, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
A nanny by day and bartender by night, Sabi is the wonderfully funny deadpan millennial at the center of the new HBO Max comedy series “Sort Of.” The child of Pakistani immigrants in Toronto, Sabi is gender fluid, uses they/them pronouns and dresses femme. Sweet but tart, their story is both…
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Los Angeles visual arts space wants to display a South Carolina statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun as part of an art exhibit, but members of a city panel have raised concerns about the political nature of such a display.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
“Our culture doesn’t know what to do with independent women, and definitely independent Black women,” says New York Times reporter Jenna Wortham in FX and Hulu’s one-hour report “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” which centers on the now-infamous 2004 Super Bowl half-time sho…
Rockmond Dunbar written off ‘9-1-1’ over COVID-19 vaccine mandate after pursuing medical, religious exemptions
It looks like another great actor has lost another great job over the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin wants all you cool cats and kittens to know that the sophomore season of "Tiger King" is "primarily nothing more than a rehash of the first season with a few misleading additions."
NEW YORK (AP) — In Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a New York-based radio journalist who, throughout the movie, records interviews with real kids about their lives, asking them questions like, “What scares you?" and "What makes you happy?”
NEW YORK — In order to save their financial bacon during the pandemic, the producers of “Diana the Musical” preempted their own Broadway opening by selling out their show to Netflix. Open-mouthed viewers watched versions of Barbara Cartland and Queen Elizabeth singing and dancing for their s…
There are early signs of vitality in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but by the midway point this flabby retread is on life support, rehashing entire scenes from the 1984 original because it has no idea what else to do with itself.
A stirring tribute to the creative process, the very nature of creativity and the need to express oneself, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a knockout, a movie musical that grabs hold of the viewer at the beginning and never lets go.
Pop star Pink is on the road to recovery following a difficult week after hip surgery.
Andrew Garfield was exhausted and upset. It had been weeks since Lin-Manuel Miranda pitched him on starring in a musical and invited him to a workshop of the still-being-written script — an unconventional step for any screen project but a highly informative tool for theatermakers like Mirand…
The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7.
Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion.
Lil Nas X's album-based love triangle made its way to drama-soaked daytime television Wednesday, blurring the lines between his music video universe and the real world.