Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Why Sundance filmmaker labs at 40 should be a model for studio executives

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The catalog to the U.S. Film and Video Festival in January 1981 featured a single page with a photo of a group of 20 or so people leaning against a wooden rail fence. Among them was Robert Redford, dressed in jeans and a puffer vest, in front of a snow-flecked mountain range.

+11
Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism
World
AP

Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

  • By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exhibition at a Polish state museum opening Friday features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture” on the political left.

+2
Witness: R. Kelly once compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis
National
AP

Witness: R. Kelly once compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis

  • By TOM HAYS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly once compared himself to rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis — notorious for marrying his 13-year-old cousin decades ago — saying they were both misunderstood geniuses, a witness at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial testified Thursday.

Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies
Entertainment
AP

Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Kenny Malone, a prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and many others, has died. He was 83.

National
AP

Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigned Thursday in the wake of revelations that leaders of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations made against him.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

Doja Cat to host 2021 Video Music Awards

  • Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.

+5
Q&A: For McAvoy, Horgan ‘Together’ is an actor’s dream
Entertainment
AP

Q&A: For McAvoy, Horgan ‘Together’ is an actor’s dream

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan didn’t know one another before this year. But the two actors got very familiar very quickly thanks to the new film “Together,” a cutting examination of a failing relationship during the pandemic only held together by their 10-year-old son.

Entertainment
AP

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

  • By The Associated Press

1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

+10
Music industry weighs vaccine mandates, but politics collide
Entertainment
AP

Music industry weighs vaccine mandates, but politics collide

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine gave the live entertainment industry hope for a rebound in 2021. Now, as COVID-19 cases surge and hospital beds fill up, it feels like March 2020 all over again.

Lifestyles
AP

Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

  • By MICHAEL PHILLIS - Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting imagery to win a coveted spot for their work on the federal duck stamp, a reversal of a Trump-era requirement.