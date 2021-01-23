The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former top editor of The New York Daily News has been tapped as the next executive editor of The Providence Journal.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Last week Daisy Ridley and Jennifer Hudson went to a movie premiere together. They posed for photos and made remarks from a stage while an audience watched quietly.
- Larry McShane New York Daily News (TNS)
One-time NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, a presence in America’s living rooms for more than two decades and the longtime face of the network, retired Friday after an award-winning 55-year career.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Avian, a Tony Award-winning choreographer who had a role in some of the most beloved and influential shows on Broadway, including “Dreamgirls,” “A Chorus Line,” “Follies” and “Miss Saigon,” has died. He was 83.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Bob Avian, the Tony-winning dance legend who co-choreographed “A Chorus Line” with Michael Bennett and was a lead producer on “Dreamgirls,” has died.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sen. Bernie Sanders is feeling the Bern — and the love — after a photo of him sitting alone in his face mask, winter coat and patchwork mittens at Wednesday's presidential inauguration went viral.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Just outside of Bucharest, a family with nine children once called the lands around an abandoned water reservoir and landfill home.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lili Trifilio of Beach Bunny laughingly recalls the enthusiasm with which she and her friends celebrated the New Year's Eve before last.
Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after admitting her 'insane privilege,' apologizing for college scandal
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned from her yearlong YouTube hiatus after admitting her “insane privilege” and apologizing last month for her role in the college admissions scandal.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is off to the races with early honors as awards season heats up.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — If his new movie, “ Our Friend, ” makes audiences cry, Jason Segal can sympathize.
Mary McNamara: Please stop comparing Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki to 'The West Wing's' C.J. Cregg
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Does anyone know if Jen Psaki likes goldfish?
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man who appeared in a spinoff of the popular reality show “90 Day Fiancé” has been denied bail after he was charged with murder in a shooting death.
- By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A raging pandemic, tumultuous presidential election and deadly Capitol insurrection have combined to make the annual tradition of Dry January more moist than air-tight for some.