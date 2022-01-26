- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominations voting begins this week, with the results to be revealed on Feb. 8. Film academy members have had plenty of time to sift through the contenders during the holidays and the current Omicron hibernation, so I'm expecting nothing but informed, intelligent choices,…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
On “Succession,” Dagmara Dominczyk plays a poker-faced PR exec who is “super corporate and doesn’t let an ounce of emotion out,” she said. “Blazered, buttoned up and there to do a job.” Whereas in the Netflix film “The Lost Daughter,” from writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivi…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
A historic moment in metalcore took place in 2019 when Killswitch Engage released “The Signal Fire,” a true fire-breathing track sung by lead singer Jesse Leach with a very special guest: Howard Jones.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are hanging at the posh Ham Yard Hotel in London's Soho district, and there's a low-key freak-out happening because Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in the venue's theater to see "The Lost Daughter," Gyllenhaal's keenly observed filmmaking debut, and Gyllenhaal is …
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Premiering as part of the U.S. dramatic competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, "Nanny" combines a domestic drama with elements of folklore and horror filmmaking to create an unsettling examination of work, privilege and perseverance.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 17:
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A couple's twin memoirs generate more heat than light.
What we’re reading: This is the authoritative biography of Chicago’s Lorraine Hansberry we were missing
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — I’ve been reading about Lorraine Hansberry.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
If you're planning to read a book, who cares how long it takes to read it? Who's keeping score?
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Shackleton: The Biography” by Ranulph Fiennes; Pegasus Books (452 pages, $32)
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
One Black academic's exploration of the South seeks to center the region as the "soul of America."
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Still January? Check. Still pandemic? Check. Need a new book? Check, check, check. Visit a local indie bookstore — they're probably having a post-holiday slump too — and pick up a new paperback; maybe one of these brand-new ones.
- Jean Guerrero - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Wajahat Ali has spent much of his life narrowly escaping death and disaster.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
It’s a shame that you don’t know Gary Paulsen, that his name was never as recognizable as a Beverly Cleary (“Ramona the Pest”) or an Eric Carle (“The Very Hungry Caterpillar”), all of whom wrote books for children and all of whom died last year.
- By JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
-
GENEVA (AP) — Pablo, meet Crypto.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Queen Latifah is speaking out about the firing of her co-star Chris Noth in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations — and she hopes justice will prevail.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennie Nguyen will no longer hold a snowflake.
Mary McNamara: Taylor Swift slapped back for all the women who have been told ‘you didn’t write that’
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As someone who has raised two daughters during the age of Taylor Swift, I have a lot of mixed feelings about her music.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Kid Rock's new single "We the People" slams social media, the news media and the president of the United States before making a plea for coming together.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Cardi B was awarded $1.25 million Monday by a jury that agreed with her lawsuit against celebrity blogger Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Queen Latifah says Chris Noth’s firing from ‘The Equalizer’ was ‘justice’ after sexual assault allegations
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chris Noth was promptly dumped from “The Equalizer” after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. Co-star Queen Latifah says it was the right move, no matter how much it messed with the storylines.