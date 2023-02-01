- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
When the Grammys come to us live Sunday from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ladies once again are likely to dominate.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
In his initial conversation with Ann Napolitano about adapting her 2020 novel, "Dear Edward," for television, Jason Katims made clear that among the changes he would need to make would be the creation of additional characters to help tell an ongoing story.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The basic plotline for the upcoming comedy film “80 for Brady,” coming to theaters this week, sounds like pure torture for any die-hard Atlanta Falcons fan: four 80-ish female Tom Brady acolytes travel to Houston to have a little fun in 2017 during that Super Bowl when the New England Patrio…
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Blackstone has played bass guitar and scored arrangements for some of the world’s biggest performers during his 20-plus years as a musical director.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 23:
- Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In this debut novel, as a new city rises in northern India, the fortunes of its inhabitants are irrevocably altered.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Read any good books lately?
- Jessica Yadegaran - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
A book artist is someone who elevates bookmaking to an art form using little more than ink, paper and a wildly creative imagination.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
On Feb. 4, shock rocker Alice Cooper turns 75.
- Anjali Enjeti - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: The winner of the 2022 International Booker Prize takes readers on an exhilarating journey back in time.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Love, Pamela," the new book by bombshell-slash-activist Pamela Anderson, covers a lifetime in 230-odd pages. It works out to about a little more than four pages for each year of her life — the chronological equivalent of a rock skipping over the surface of a deep, glacier-fed lake, like tho…
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: The stories white people tell themselves, David Mura notes, prevent them from seeing American reality.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Paperback Picks
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A sweeping story of forbidden love and fugitive faith set in the majestic expanse of northern Scandinavia in the 1850s.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Alba de Céspedes chronicles a 1950s Italian housewife's entry into disturbing self-awareness by way of a whim to begin keeping a diary.
- Shaun Goodwin - The Idaho Statesman (TNS)
St. Patrick's Day is celebrated by millions of people in the United States every year, with people seeing the yearly celebration as a pot of gold for drinking, celebrating and socializing, all while decked out in green.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Siri, read me a story!
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
Prosecutors have linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety in a filing of a felony involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set. A Santa Fe district attorney announced the charges Tuesday. Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces involuntary manslaughter charges.
- AP
Organizers have announced a lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans’ 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana’s largest free showcase of music, food and culture. Artists scheduled to perform at the April 13-16 event include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank and the Bangas, blues guitarist Samantha Fish and a collaboration between the Soul Rebels and bounce rap artist Big Freedia. Organizers say the annual event welcomes over 825,000 people and is a critical economic driver for the city. To celebrate the milestone year, a special opening-day parade featuring brass bands is planned and later a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie” found some areas of concern, but nothing that warranted rescinding Riseborough's nomination. The star-studded grassroots campaign for the British actor had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. Shortly ahead of nominations, Riseborough was propelled into the race after a host of celebrities hosted screenings of “To Leslie” and numerous A-listers promoted her on social media. The academy, though, did say that some of the tactics used were of concern.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Capping a week of debate and hand-wringing in Hollywood over Andrea Riseborough's surprise lead actress Oscar nomination for the little-seen film "To Leslie," the motion picture academy announced on Tuesday that the nomination will stand, even as it vowed to further refine and …
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Want the numbers on Flavor Flav’s life as a drug user? He says he was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day for six years straight at the heaviest part of his cocaine and crack addiction.