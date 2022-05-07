The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fred Savage got the boot from the reboot.
- AP
-
The latest contestant to have a long winning streak on the game show ‘Jeopardy!’ has seen her run snapped at 23. Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Canada, lost the game televised Friday by only one dollar. Danielle Maurer, a marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, correctly answered a Final Jeopardy question that was about the airport near where she lived in Atlanta, while Roach missed it. The result was the opposite of Thursday's show, where Roach pulled out a victory even though she was behind entering the Final Jeopardy round. Between Roach, Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio, three contestants who have among the five longest winning streaks competed in the past year.
- By MARC LEVY - Associated Press
-
Mehmet Oz’s rivals in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate are escalating their attacks on the celebrity heart surgeon’s connections to his parents’ native country of Turkey, raising it as a possible national security issue. Oz, best known as TV’s Dr. Oz, has rejected any suggestions he is a threat to national security and has accused his opponents, particularly GOP rival David McCormick, of making “bigoted attacks.” If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator. The criticism of Oz and his ties to Turkey has mushroomed in the weeks after Oz won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains deeply popular with conservative voters.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp’s reputation might be getting by with a little help from his friends.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle on Thursday talked about meeting with his alleged attacker and shared what he believes is the man’s motive for tackling him onstage Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a fresh album from The Black Keys, Rebel Wilson starring as a popular high school senior who emerges from a coma after 20 years, and the period drama “Operation Mincemeat,” based on a risky and real military operation in World War II. “Firestarter,” Stephen King’s creepy tale of a young girl with pyrokinetic powers, has a new adaptation hitting Peacock and theaters starring Zac Efron. And two book-to-TV adaptations are on tap — Hulu’s “Conversations with Friends,” based on Sally Rooney’s acclaimed 2017 novel, and a new series based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Fellow comedian Kevin Hart thinks the attack on Dave Chappelle's alleged attackerat the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday was "not scary" at all. In fact, the star thinks it was something that "needed to happen" given the post-Oscars slap landscape live performers are navigating these days.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In what may be the most significant commitment of a big name talent to a streaming news service, Chuck Todd’s MSNBC program “Meet the Press Daily” is moving to NBC News NOW.
- AP
-
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. Collector Laura Young found the ancient Roman bust in 2018 at a Goodwill store in Texas. Experts determined that it dated to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and was last seen in Germany. The museum says experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States. The bust is on display until next year in San Antonio and will be returned to Germany.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
During his recent Comedy Central stand-up special, " A Different Kind of Dude," River Butcher expresses concern for "the people who hang rubber testicles from the backs of their trucks" — and blows at least one audience member's mind in the process.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Bosch: Legacy” isn’t so much a spinoff as a continuation of Amazon’s long-running Los Angles noir, which came to an end last year and was simply called “Bosch” for its seven-season run. This time out, with legacy on the mind, our squinty hero Hieronymus Bosch — Harry to all who know him — h…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Spoiler warning: The following article discusses both major and minor plot details of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and is intended to be read after you've seen the movie.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
In these times of Extreme Peak TV, true crime is the streaming gift that keeps on giving.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar week of 5/9/2022
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The summer movie season has not, traditionally speaking, been known for its nuanced attention to female sexuality. But smack in the middle of Hollywood’s high season of masculine thrill rides and fantasy is “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” a compassionate comedy in which Emma Thompson stars as a widow seeking romantic excitement with a suave sex worker. The film is an intimate two-hander coursing with many seldom discussed issues of sexuality, pleasure and shame. Thompson calls it “a little atom bomb.” It’s a startlingly open, probing performance by the 63-year-old Thompson. It debuts June 14 on Hulu.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
Buckingham Palace has finally answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The palace said Friday that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won’t be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2. The balcony appearance is a centerpiece moment of many royal celebrations, with the Royal Family smiling and waving for their adoring subjects and millions of fans watching on television around the world. But the build up to the ceremonies marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne have been dogged by questions about whether Andrew, Harry and Meghan would attend amid public scandals and family tensions.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS - Associated Press
-
Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso has helped steer Marvel's cinematic juggernaut for more than two decades, and this week audiences are getting to see a superhero she's wanted to see onscreen since the beginning. Alonso started in 2006 co-producing “Iron Man” and, since then, her 25 MCU movies have grossed $23 billion. Adding to the list this week is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” starring Benedict Cumberbatch — which continues to explore the notion of multiple realities and story connection. It also introduces a young Latina superhero, America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. Alonso, who some consider the most powerful woman in Hollywood, says she hopes to be an inspiration to a new generation.
- AP
-
Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year’s best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night. Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” and band of the year, with The Painkillers. Guitarist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for “I’d Climb Mountains.”
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings. A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada. The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.