Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week. The alliance that represents studios, streaming services and production companies said in a statement Thursday that they had reached out to leaders of the writers union, and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. No further specifics were given. No talks are planned between the studios and striking actors. Screenwriters have been on strike since early May. They have had no negotiations with the studios since mid-August, when a handful of meetings led to no progress on a contract.