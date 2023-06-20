Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger. The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22. The jury said that Rushdie's writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom." It added that “he describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual’s spirit of resistance.” Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state. Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a decree in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.