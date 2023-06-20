Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
Ap
AP

Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone

  • AP

Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on an assault charge.

Ap
AP

Giorgio Armani, Zegna present fluid elegance for the next hot season as Milan Fashion Week wraps up

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

With temperatures rising, Milan designers focused on fluidity in dressing, allowing the body to move without constrictions. With one notable dissenter Monday, runways offered thigh-revealing Bermuda shorts for men as an alternative to trousers even for city dressing. Gone are the long shorts of streetwear brands. Giorgio Armani eschews shorts for city dressing — saying that they imply beach. Still, he conceded that a front-row influencer wearing Bermuda shorts at his morning show had done so elegantly.

High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked
Ap
AP

High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked

  • By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press

A famous Dutch tattoo artist is inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Call it high art to body art. The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man’s Rembrandt.” It features Henk Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week starting Monday. For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt. It's also a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.

Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve
Ap
AP

Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve

  • BERLIN

Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger. The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22. The jury said that Rushdie's writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom." It added that “he describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual’s spirit of resistance.” Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state. Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a decree in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.

Ap
AP

5 filmmakers whose work you need to catch up on this summer

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

I often tell my film criticism students, as they prepare to review a new movie, that it's always helpful to familiarize yourself with a director's past work. That might sound like fairly obvious advice, but it's worth reinforcing for someone not accustomed to watching movies through the lens…

Ap
AP

Lewis Black is still angry, but he's happy to see you

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It's important to be honest, and the stand-up comedian Lewis Black really "didn't do well" during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, by his own account.

Ap
AP

The Girl From Ipanema’s secret life in Philadelphia

  • Dan DeLuca and Jason Laughlin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Astrud Gilberto, the singer synonymous with “The Girl From Ipanema,” grew up in Brazil and traveled the world as an ambassador of the gently intoxicating bossa sound created by her first husband, João Gilberto.