Weekend host and frequent Fox News Channel commentator Dan Bongino is leaving the network. He said on his podcast Thursday that he couldn't agree on a contract extension with Fox. The former New York police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent became a blunt-talking presence as a commentator over the last decade, and began the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” nearly two years ago. The Fox Nation streaming service will no longer simulcast Bongino's radio show and has canceled another program he had there. Bongino says Fox gave him the chance to do one last show this weekend, but he declined. Fox says it wished Bongino success in future endeavors.