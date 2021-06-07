Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Chicago’s pre-Broadway ‘Paradise Square’ sets cast

  • Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (’Slave Play”) and the Canadian musical-theater star Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful”) are to star in “Paradise Square,” the Garth Drabinsky musical trying out this fall in Chicago and then headed to Broadway.