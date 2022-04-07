Pardon My Planet

Mike McCready talks Pearl Jam plans, resurfacing Seattle supergroup album

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — As one of the first big bands to suspend its tour plans, Pearl Jam's packed schedule abruptly cleared when the pandemic hit in 2020. Come May, the Seattle juggernauts will finally set off on a run of makeup shows after fans have been waiting two years to hear some of the daring new…

Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers
Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism — who have seen violence and death up close before — said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine stood out as particularly disturbing. They said sharing graphic photos and videos helps deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings or distant explosions never can. Television anchors have warned, even apologized, to viewers about what they would show them. But experts say it is important to bear witness. Several countries imposed additional sanctions on Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as compelling them to do more.

Media critic Eric Boehlert killed in New Jersey bike crash

  • AP

Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America among others, was killed in a bicycle accident. The 57-year-old Boehlert was riding his bike near his New Jersey home on Monday night when he was struck and killed by a commuter train. Journalist and family friend Soledad O'Brien said Boehlert specialized in exposing disinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable. He also wrote for Billboard and Salon and was the author of two books. In a tweet, Hillary Clinton said she's ‘devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias.’

Review: 'In on the Joke' showcases trailblazing women comics
Review: 'In on the Joke' showcases trailblazing women comics

  • By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press

The first women stand-up comics broke down barriers and paved the way for a multitude of women who followed them. It wasn’t an easy path, but a few women defied the odds and broke through. Shawn Levy’s “In on the Joke” offers a breezy tour through some of the biggest names, from Jackie “Moms” Mabley, a Black comedian who headlined at the Apollo theater, to Phyllis Diller, who broke through with a wacky persona and poked fun at her husband and family. The AP's Mae Anderson says the book is a useful starting point for comedy buffs wanting to learn more about each of these trailblazing comedians.

Jane Seymour is on the case in TV whodunit 'Harry Wild'
Jane Seymour is on the case in TV whodunit 'Harry Wild'

  • By HILARY FOX - The Associated Press

Jane Seymour had a lot of fun filming her latest project, the light-hearted whodunit series “Harry Wild." That included hanging out with castmate Amy Huberman on weekends. Seymour plays a newly retired English professor in Dublin with time on her hands, who starts getting work as a private sleuth. That doesn't meet with the approval of Harry's police detective son. There were downsides to filming. Seymour says she had to drink a non-alcoholic beverage that she labeled “disgusting.” On the serious side, she was injured during a take that involved running on a slick surface. But it didn't derail the series, streaming now on Acorn TV.