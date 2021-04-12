Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Prince Philip vs Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction
Prince Philip vs Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction

  • By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “The Crown,” a dishy naval officer captures the heart of a future queen. But he chafes at playing royal second fiddle and crosses the boundaries of decorum and, maybe, fidelity. He eventually finds his way as a trusted partner and family patriarch.

Fellow SNL writer remembers Anne Beatts as courageous, witty
Fellow SNL writer remembers Anne Beatts as courageous, witty

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As Lorne Michaels was putting together a writing team for what became “Saturday Night Live,” Rosie Shuster was paired with a former National Lampoon staffer known for her dark humor, disciplined approach and gift for parody, notably a Volkswagen ad that mocked Sen. Ted Kenned…