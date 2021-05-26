Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Why Sandra Oh considers 'Killing Eve' a 'transitional' role

  • Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Sandra Oh, like many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, was devastated in March when, after a pandemic year marked by a sharp rise in anti-Asian hate incidents, a mass shooter killed eight people — six of them Asian women — in targeted attacks across Atlanta.