Nina Metz: ‘Squid Game’s’ blunt critique of capitalism has been great for Netflix’s pursuit of capitalism. Never mind the irony!
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
One of the key things wealth can buy is the ability to make decisions and change your circumstances. Money gives you options and choices. For everyone else in the vicinity of Just Getting By (or worse), choice is often little more than an illusion. Most of us fall into the latter category an…
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sid Krofft is telling another story. This one is about the time Michael Jackson called him around 6 a.m. L.A. time on Sept. 11, 2001, as coverage of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center engulfed all.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — When you're watching Michael Keaton's Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's "Dopesick," you're seeing one western Pennsylvanian playing another.
John Hiatt, on tour with dobro wiz Jerry Douglas, knows his musical strengths: 'Three chords and an attitude'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
John Hiatt can sum up his strengths in just five words, as befits a long-celebrated songwriter whose credits include such memorably titled gems as "She Loves The Jerk," "Sure Pinocchio" and "My Edge of the Razor."
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
When James Bond tells his lover, "We have all the time in the world," early in "No Time to Die," fans of the series will emit a collective, "Oh, no!"
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chances are you were one of the many captivated by headlines emerging from Thailand’s Chiang Rai province in 2018, when 12 young soccer players and their coach were trapped for weeks in the flooded Tham Luang cave system. Even so, prepare to shed a tear or two when you first glimpse those bo…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It's tough to talk about "Lamb" without giving away the surprise of "Lamb." And that surprise is worth experiencing for yourself, as is this strange, delicate and oddly touching Icelandic folk tale about grieving, healing and the laws of nature.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
As Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis is believable as the world's nicest guy, a fella for whom a handshake and a smile is currency.
- AP
BEIJING (AP) — China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A U.S. district court judge has struck down a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco against Brian Hugh Warner, better known as the goth rocker Marilyn Manson.
- AP
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Transgender Netflix employees are speaking out against the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, which contains a litany of transphobic material and insensitive commentary.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
In 1988, Tom Hanks captured Hollywood's attention with standout performances in "Big" and "Punchline," two radically different films that proved the actor could handle more than mermaids and bachelor parties.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A lot of people aren’t laughing at Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tragically, the other Rolling Stones have not started referring to Mick Jagger as the Thirsty Beaver.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In its latest step to address the ongoing firestorm that has threatened the future of the Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has forged a five-year collaborative partnership with the NAACP.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Noomi Rapace flew into Iceland to film “Lamb” on a Sunday and on Monday morning, she was literally delivering baby lambs on camera. There wasn’t time to wait or practice. It was the last week of lambing season and the crew had already told the mother sheep that they could not give birth unti…
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is not behind prison bars. He’s no longer required to check in with parole officers. But despite this freedom, the rapper has not fully rid himself of the invisible shackles that still confine him.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed Wednesday night that she was diagnosed with skin cancer after her partner noticed an odd mole.