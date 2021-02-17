The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
-
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — By mid-morning Wednesday, a spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.
LONDON (AP) — The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A petition demanding the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. rescind its Golden Globe nominations for Sia’s film, “Music,” has amassed more than 45,000 signatures.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The fight for the estate of legendary broadcaster Larry King is getting ugly.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for the week ending February 12th:
ASHFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators said Tuesday they don't believe arson was responsible for last week's fire that destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
It’s hard to pin down exactly when Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo started dreaming up “ Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” but on some level it’s decades in the making. The friends and Oscar-nominated screenwriters have been drawn to middle aged characters going back to their days as young w…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Academy of Country Music is repeating last year’s plans for the 2021 award show.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Director Olivia Wilde is impressed with Harry Styles for accepting a supporting role opposite Florence Pugh in her forthcoming movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Critics on Twitter? Not so much.
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — According to a report in the Financial Times, Chicago’s famed comedy theater Second City is close to a deal that would see it sold to a private equity firm, ZMC, controlled by Strauss Zelnick. No price was disclosed and the paper noted that the deal was not yet done.
- By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
-
Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, “Hunter and the Dog Star” (Thirty Tigers)
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — When the Oprah Winfrey Network series “Queen Sugar” debuted in 2016, Cierra Glaude worked as a first team production assistant, an early riser who is responsible for keeping track of the actors on set.
Movie review: Despite jaw-dropping production design, latest 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation is a ghost of its former self
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Noel Coward’s 1941 play “Blithe Spirit” is classic material: a comic screwball play about a mystery novelist who is haunted by his ex-wife, summoned by a medium while trying to work through his writer’s block. The play has been staged numerous times on the West End and on Broadway since its …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Leading British actors including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters warned the government on Tuesday that the U.K. culture sector faces irreparable damage unless artists can tour the European Union without visas.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Perry and Bill and Hillary Clinton are among the attendees of a private memorial service for Cicely Tyson at Harlem's famed Abyssinian Baptist Church.
LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai's powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesn't know if she's “going to survive this situation.”
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Filmmaker Chloé Zhao’s highly anticipated, Frances McDormand-starring film “Nomadland” finally arrives on Hulu and in theaters Friday, after a slew of festival and critics’ groups laurels. This sensitive and immersive look at life on the road in the American West is at once an intimate portr…
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor David Boreanaz, who famously played Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," is the latest cast member to express support for former costar Charisma Carpenter, who alleged misconduct by series producer Joss Whedon.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Making “French Exit” was a magnifique experience for Valerie Mahaffey.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 21-27