- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Call them the wonder boys. They're in the business of manufacturing the effect.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” a 1928 World War I novel by war veteran Erich Maria Remarque, was banned and burned in Nazi Germany. When the Academy Award-winning 1930 film version from Universal Pictures opened in Berlin, Joseph Goebbels himself entered the theater and started a riot. In…
Adam Lambert on his new musical, Halloween solo tour and singing with Queen: 'I feel settled and comfortable'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Adam Lambert is coming full circle in three very different ways. Together, they tie his past, present and future together with a flair perfectly suited for this charismatic "American Idol" alum and lead singer in Queen.
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rising from the roof of the Orange County Museum of Art is a massive shimmering chimera, a reclining male nude whose face is an African mask. The body is done in the style of Classical sculpture, inspired by a popular pose showing Zeus bearing a cornucopia. The figure's head dr…
- AP
The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be given exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. In a notice issued to financial regulators on Monday following a board meeting, Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake conscription steps required by the country’s Military Manpower Administration. The band’s six other members are also planning to serve in the military too, according to the statement.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Lewis, the 87-year-old singer and pianist nicknamed “The Killer,” was unable to attend the ceremony in person in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday due to health reasons. But his friends Hank Williams Jr. and fellow Hall of Famer Kris Kristofferson accepted the honor on his behalf. Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, accepted his medallion during a ceremony that featured performances by Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Chris Isaak, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Alabama. Music executive Joe Galante was also inducted this year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West continues to create outrage.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Universal Pictures' "Halloween Ends" slashed through the competition this weekend at the domestic box office, opening to $41.3 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Emma Watson was among several "Harry Potter" cast members who paid tribute this weekend to their beloved co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died Friday at age 72.
- Jacqueline Charles - Miami Herald (TNS)
He was one of the most talented musicians of his generation whose ode to his country — “Ayti Se” (Haiti is) — two years after its most devastating tragedy, the 2010 earthquake, touched Haitian hearts around the world.
- By SAVANNA SHRIVER, Times West Virginian
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million. But some in Hollywood are wondering whether it could have been even bigger if it hadn’t debuted simultaneously on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamie Lee Curtis’ life would look a lot different, both in Hollywood and at home, if it weren’t for the “Halloween” franchise, she said in an essay written for People ahead of this week’s release of the 13th and final installment, “Halloween Ends.”
- AP
The University of South Carolina has hired internationally acclaimed sculptor Basil Watson to cast a bronze statue inspired by the first Black students admitted to the university since Reconstruction. Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. stepped through the doors of the school's Osborne Administration building on Sept. 11, 1963, and into history for their role in the desegregation of higher education in the state. The school said in a news release Friday that nearly 60 years later, it is recognizing their efforts. The statue will complement a desegregation garden on campus that was dedicated in 2013 to commemorate the students' heroic acts. It's expected to be permanently installed next fall.
- AP
Three climate activists appeared in a London court on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery. Two women were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters in central London. The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage Saturday. Demonstrators from climate change protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, staged a series of protests in London on Friday. Prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the activists did not damage the oil painting but damage was caused to the frame.
