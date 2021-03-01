- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Months after former aide Lindsey Boylan accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, and a day after she published an essay detailing her allegations, the Time's Up organization called for an independent probe of the New York governor.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Along with a mix of high and low fashion ranging from ball gowns and drop earrings to tie-dye hoodies and pajamas, Sunday's 78th Golden Globe Awards had its share of technical difficulties and Freudian slips — much like the myriad Zoom calls we all deal with these pandemic days.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ta-Nehisi Coates is working on the script for an upcoming Superman movie from DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, as confirmed by the Man of Steel's shiny logo posted on the author's Instagram page Friday.
- Tracy Brown and Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2021 Golden Globes have come and gone, and like many other virtual awards ceremonies, there were winners, there were jokes and there were awkward technical glitches.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The audience watching the searing and provocative “Slave Play” on Broadway often caught a glimpse of themselves onstage — in more ways than one.
- By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press
“Dark Sky,” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) —
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards could bring Cynthia Erivo another Emmy.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
- By AARON MORRISON Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Before a late night rehearsal in December, Terrence Floyd couldn’t remember the last time he squatted on a drum throne, sticks in hand and ready to perform.
- By ROB MERRILL Associated Press
“Later,” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 7-13:
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
If you're interested in Pedro Almodovar, Netflix is not your friend.
'It’s a Sin' review: London calls, and a generation faces the AIDS crisis head-on. It's the best thing I’ve seen this year.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Already a smash in Britain, the five-episode limited series “It’s a Sin” is now streaming on HBO Max. It’s a marvel.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Julien Baker
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Dickinson" is many things: a period drama, an irreverent millennial comedy, an eccentric family sitcom, a wildly imaginative feminist series and one of Apple TV+'s riskier productions. In its second season, which concluded Friday, the 21st-century love letter to a 19th-century poet has prov…
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
There are many, many talking heads featured in "Allen v. Farrow," HBO's new documentary series looking at allegations that Woody Allen molested his adopted 7-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992. In their four-part series, Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering talk to fil…
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
In the opening moments of a Golden Globes night even more chaotic and confounding than usual, co-host Tina Fey raised a theoretical question: “Could this whole night have been an email?” Only the next three hours would tell.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Tina Fey asked the tough question 10 minutes into the three-hour Golden Globes broadcast Sunday: Could this whole night have been an email? Well, maybe.