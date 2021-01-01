Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement
5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel.

Oscars 2021: The BuzzMeter gets you in the awards-season swing

  • Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's time for the annual gathering of our BuzzMeter experts, who will not only let you in on what's getting early attention in the film awards races, but will also tout what they think deserves to be in the conversation. Even if you're not an awards-season aficionado, maybe you just want som…