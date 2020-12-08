The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
George Clooney’s co-stars, friends and collaborators gathered virtually to share anecdotes and praise his contributions as actor, director, humanitarian and colleague -- not to mention Sexiest Man Alive twice over.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Christopher Nolan, one of Warner Bros.’ most important filmmakers, has come out strongly against the company’s decision to debut its films on HBO Max and in theaters in 2021. The “Tenet” filmmaker told The Associated Press Monday that it’s not a good business decision and criticized how the …
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Griffin is stepping down as the longtime president of MSNBC, to be replaced early next year by rising NBC News executive Rashida Jones.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.” and on the sitcom “Eve,” has died. She was 53.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The first time Gary Oldman and David Fincher met was in London 1990, when Fincher was looking to cast him in “Alien 3.”
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-producer David E. Kelley gifted network TV with three decades of hits, including “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Then he switched to a new canvas, premium cable, to make HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.”
- By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
The longtime executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is stepping down.
'The Prom' review: Broadway babies save the day, and deliver some social justice to small-town Indiana
- By Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If you liked the film versions of "Mamma Mia!" or "Les Miserables," then you'll probably like "The Prom," premiering Friday on Netflix. Overextertion rarely gets in the way of a hit musical on screen.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward's next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency's ending.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's top book publishers is partnering with an award-winning education technology company that specializes in bilingual materials for kids.
- By RONALD BLUM Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The shuttered Metropolitan Opera said it will lock out its stagehands in Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at midnight on Monday because it has been unable to negotiate wage cuts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- By Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even in a pandemic year, when Hollywood was forced to take it slow, there were more great new television series than will fit into this traditionally tight year-end space, into whose 10 slots I have already stuffed 12 shows. Except for a coronavirus line inserted into the closing seconds of,…
- By Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
With parents at their wits' ends and kids crawling the walls, this is not exactly the white Christmas we've been dreaming of. But not to worry. There's still time to get Aunt Clara's teapot in the mail, and television has some treats to awake that Christmas spirit.
- By Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Bob Dylan, the nasally voice of the nation for decades, has signed a blockbuster deal to sell his entire song catalog, spanning more than 600 copyrights and six decades.
- By Kevin Crust Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first minutes of the experiential COVID-19 documentary "76 Days" are claustrophobic and disorienting — a feeling not unlike your first trip to the grocery store while wearing a mask. But it gets better.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic, silenced from performances at Lincoln Center since March by the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to a four-year labor contract with its musicians through Sept. 20, 2024, that retains wage cuts throughout the entire deal.
- By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press
“Blind Vigil,” by Matt Coyle (Ocean View Publishing)
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Waithe and Malcolm Gladwell will join several influencers on an advisory board for Audible to help discover new talent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman's latest role is on behalf of the country's libraries.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 13-19: