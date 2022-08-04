Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.