Entertainment
AP

Golden Globes won't get a NBC reprieve as first-ever CEO joins HFPA

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Just hours after revealing its largest and most diverse class of new members ever, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday it has appointed Todd Boehly as interim chief executive — the latest in a series of moves the group behind the Golden Globes has undertake…

Entertainment
AP

Aaron Sorkin reveals why he’s been quiet about ‘monster’ Scott Rudin’s downfall

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Aaron Sorkin is “furious” about the abusive behavior that got Scott Rudin effectively kicked out of Hollywood and off of Broadway. He took it personally. And he hasn’t said anything about it until now, because the producer, a former associate, is “lying flat on the mat right now, and I don’t…

National
AP

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

  • By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Q&A: Charlamagne talks new late-night show, biggest regret
National
AP

Q&A: Charlamagne talks new late-night show, biggest regret

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlamagne tha God has made a living on radio calling out popular figures like Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather Jr., but now he’s taking his talents to a new late-night talk show to focus on political and social issues.

Entertainment
AP

Britney Spears celebrates court ruling with naked pictures from the tropics

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It looks as if Britney Spears is feeling her freedom. The pop star has posted naked pictures of herself on a tropical vacation following Wednesday’s court ruling to suspend her father as conservator of her estate.