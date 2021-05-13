Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
The most awkward moments on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

  • Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)

Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime talk show on Wednesday. While the show will be remembered for its funny bits, charitable moments of giving and plenty more, the show’s 19-year run is also be marred by its awkward moments.

All 31 songs from season 1 of 'Girls5eva,' ranked

  • Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The songs come nearly as fast as the jokes in "Girls5eva," Peacock's just-launched streaming sitcom about a B-list late-'90s girl group that gets back together when a present-day rap star named Lil Stinker samples its biggest hit.

Review: Young-adult romance ‘Finding You’ is on a quest for the obvious

  • Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

To convey the experience of the young-adult romance “Finding You,” here are some characters: There’s protagonist Finley Sinclair, a tall, blond violinist; heartthrob actor Beckett Rush and unfeeling manager-father Montgomery Rush; Beckett’s shallow co-star Taylor Risdale; and there are regul…