Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, arriving over three decades into their career. But does it get any easier with time? Not according to one half of the outfit, Ed Simons. “I think it’s just more complicated,” he told The Associated Press about their new album, titled “For That Beautiful Feeling.” Their rave-ready track, "No Reason,” became the lead single from the record because it felt “fresh and different” and also “really fun to play live,” says Tom Rowlands of the duo. “For That Beautiful Feeling” is released on September 8.