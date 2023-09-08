- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Poet Rita Dove is this year's winner of an honorary National Book Award for “Distinguished Contribution to American Letters,” a lifetime achievement prize previously given to Toni Morrison and Don DeLillo among others. The 71-year-old Dove is known for such collections as “Thomas and Beulah," while also publishing fiction and drama and working on music with the Oscar-winning composer John Williams. She will be presented her medal at the National Book Award ceremony in November, when prizes for five competitive categories also will be announced.
- By SIAN WATSON - Associated Press
-
Beloved British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers released their tenth album on Friday, arriving over three decades into their career. But does it get any easier with time? Not according to one half of the outfit, Ed Simons. “I think it’s just more complicated,” he told The Associated Press about their new album, titled “For That Beautiful Feeling.” Their rave-ready track, "No Reason,” became the lead single from the record because it felt “fresh and different” and also “really fun to play live,” says Tom Rowlands of the duo. “For That Beautiful Feeling” is released on September 8.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Carin León is a man of great panache. Known best by the cowboy hat he wears cocked to the side and his blues-inflected Sonoran croon, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer carries himself with the steely gaze of a cowboy and the swagger of a rock star.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Legendary Atlanta producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri are now in their 50s so it only seems apropos that they have teamed up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by opening an Atlanta-focused pop-up experience at Underground Atlanta.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you know what a changeling is — a substitute child swapped for a real one by fairies or trolls in Northern European folktales — you are already two-thirds of the way to the meat of "The Changeling," Apple TV+'s adaptation of the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle. (Once you understand that the …
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pablo Larraín's "El Conde" takes flight at precisely the moment its first vampire does. Wearing an army commander's cap and a dark, billowing cape — respective emblems of military might and supernatural power — he lifts off lightly from the ground, soars over mountains and past the gleaming …
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Police say a person has been shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee. City police posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday and a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, and the identity of the shooter was not immediately known. WREG-TV reports rapper Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum. A representative for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press.
- By CRISTINA JALERU - Associated Press
-
Remember, if you can, the ’90s: When electronic music took over. And by the time techno and acid house had taken dancefloors by storm, The Chemical Brothers were already pioneers of the big beat genre. The British duo prove with their 10th studio album “For That Beautiful Feeling” that they’ve still got the “it” factor, writes The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru. The 11-track record is a dreamy otherworldly vibe reflecting its title to a tee. The songs, disparate and fun, articulate together a beach marquee that lets you dream assured under the sun, next to the sea.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
Tyler Childers says he came up with the concept for his latest album, “Rustin’ in the Rain,” by imagining song pitches to Elvis Presley. The Associated Press' Scott Stroud writes that the result is a rangy, rollicking seven song set that firms up Childers’ status as one of the most original artists of any genre currently making music. With a big assist from his band, the Food Stamps, Childers isn’t trying for rock and roll Elvis here. Rather, he’s appealing to Presley’s well-known affinity for gospel, classic country and hold-nothing-back romantic balladry. The result would no doubt please the King.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
A lot can go wrong when a performer endeavors outside of the group that made their career. In the case of BTS baritone V, a lot can go right, as well. “Layover,” the first solo album from the K-pop superstar, is moody, smooth alt-R&B, a collection of songs that feels true to the performer — and offers a glimpse into his oft-considered mysterious interiority, writes Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman in her review. While BTS take turns fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service, members are releasing individual records, allowing fans to spend more time with them in the process. In the case of V, it’s an opportunity to experiment — and it’s yielding great results.
- By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer
-
Annie Lennox is not retiring. Though her partner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Eurythmics Dave Stewart recently posted that Lennox “won’t be touring anymore” and would not be part of the “Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour” this fall, Lennox told The Associated Press that she will continue to perform. “I’m not retiring from anything,” Lennox said. “I’m just stepping back because I spent decades on the road." Instead, Lennox plans on performing at more events like “Time for Change,” a fundraiser for numerous nonprofits, including Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative. Lennox will perform on the floor of the Colosseum on Sunday as part of the benefit.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
When in Greece, all roads lead to ... a wedding. How could they not, in a sequel to Nia Vardalos' enormously successful rom-com “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”? In “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” the second sequel and undoubtedly not the last, the boisterous, over-sharing Portokalos family from Chicago heads to the ancestral Greek village of their late patriarch, Gus, to attend a family reunion. Of course, somebody decides to get married. Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck writes that while Vardalos — who stars, writes, and now directs — is great at staging heartfelt weddings, the formula feels stale, and a little bit ancient. Opens in theaters Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has shared her thoughts on paparazzi footage that recently surfaced of her dancing at a bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
MSNBC viewers will soon be seeing more of former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
- AP
-
Two cable news personalities with little in common — Mark Levin and Jen Psaki — both learned on Thursday that they will be getting increased screen time on their respective networks. MSNBC said Psaki will begin hosting the 8 p.m. hour on Monday nights later this month, with Chris Hayes on a four-day-a-week schedule. The former press secretary to President Joe Biden has a successful show, “Inside,” that airs Sunday afternoons on the network. Meanwhile, Fox News Channel said that Levin will double his weekend screen time, adding a Saturday night show to the one he already does on Sunday nights. Both weekend shows will air at 8 p.m. Eastern.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
When SAG-AFTRA announced a strike this summer, Cameron Bailey, the longtime chief executive of the Toronto International Film Festival, dusted off his COVID-19 playbook. For two years, TIFF, the largest film festival in North America, had maneuvered through pandemic editions that persevered, one way or another, through travel restrictions, social distancing measures and other upheavals. Now, TIFF was faced with a sudden eclipse of star power. The 48th annual TIFF opens Thursday night with Hayao Miyazaki’s long awaited “The Boy and the Heron.” Filmmakers will be present. Documentaries and their subjects will still there. Independent productions have the chance of securing an interim agreements from SAG-AFTRA. But the biggest film festivals depend on having red carpets flush with stars.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
More than a dozen current and former staffers of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” are speaking out about an alleged toxic and chaotic work environment fostered by the Emmy-winning host.