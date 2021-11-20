The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID PANNELL, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Angie Rains Farris and her husband, Tim Farris, live in Hendersonville, Tennessee, north of Nashville. They were high school sweethearts way back in 1980, when Angie graduated from Tupelo High School.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
To the surprise of no one, Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced the booking of Kyle Rittenhouse almost immediately after the teen gunman was cleared in the killing of two Black Lives Matter protesters and the shooting of a third.
- AP
MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota has agreed to take a controversial equestrian statue of the 26th president that has stood on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Halyna Hutchins' ashes will be interred in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, a representative for the Hutchins family said Friday in an announcement that also included new comment from the late cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When he first started doing portraits of rock stars including David Bowie, Blondie, Queen, Lou Reed and Iggy Pop, photographer Mick Rock quickly learned not to get hung up on technique.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts Friday in a case that resulted from the 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hollywood was quick to condemn the verdict, while some welcomed it.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released their first album together in 14 years, and the duo will embark on a 2022 concert tour slated to begin June 1 in Canandaigua, New York.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sometimes one may wonder what would have happened if Ruben Blades had been president of Panama. Would he have been good? Hated? Was it better that he didn't?
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Inside a maximum security prison in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, a rapper named Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Perez is currently on hunger strike. He has been jailed since May, after he co-wrote and recorded the song “Patria y Vida” with exiled Cuban artists Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Descemer Bueno and Elie…
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood.
- Michael Klein - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Long before Martha Stewart and Sohla El-Waylly, there was Julia Child.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"It's 'Cowboy Bebop,' let's not f— this up."
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
The story of Detroit's Flenory brothers was fictionalized in the Starz drama "BMF," which airs its Season 1 finale Sunday.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The cast of “The Wheel of Time” will sheepishly admit that they hadn’t read any of Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels. Now, they’re in the thick of his world.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Kid Rock comes out swinging on his new song "Don't Tell Me How to Live," which was released digitally on Friday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Backstreet’s back all right!
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Cowboy Bebop” is a little Western, a little noir and a little sci-fi. The cast will add its own descriptors: “funky,” “weird,” a “hodgepodge.” But at its heart, the live-action series about a group of space bounty hunters wants to be an homage to its original anime version.