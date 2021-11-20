Pardon My Planet

Podcast with Mississippi roots blends religion, pop culture

  • By DAVID PANNELL, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Angie Rains Farris and her husband, Tim Farris, live in Hendersonville, Tennessee, north of Nashville. They were high school sweethearts way back in 1980, when Angie graduated from Tupelo High School.

Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota to take statue

  • AP

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota has agreed to take a controversial equestrian statue of the 26th president that has stood on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940.

Halyna Hutchins' burial planned as a private family ceremony

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Halyna Hutchins' ashes will be interred in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, a representative for the Hutchins family said Friday in an announcement that also included new comment from the late cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins.

Ruben Blades: Power doesn't corrupt, power unmasks
Ruben Blades: Power doesn't corrupt, power unmasks

  • By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sometimes one may wonder what would have happened if Ruben Blades had been president of Panama. Would he have been good? Hated? Was it better that he didn't?

Amid the usual pop star flash, a more inclusive and politically charged Latin Grammys

  • Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Inside a maximum security prison in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, a rapper named Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Perez is currently on hunger strike. He has been jailed since May, after he co-wrote and recorded the song “Patria y Vida” with exiled Cuban artists Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Descemer Bueno and Elie…

Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’
Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood.

‘Cowboy Bebop’ brings classic anime to life at Netflix

  • Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)

“Cowboy Bebop” is a little Western, a little noir and a little sci-fi. The cast will add its own descriptors: “funky,” “weird,” a “hodgepodge.” But at its heart, the live-action series about a group of space bounty hunters wants to be an homage to its original anime version.