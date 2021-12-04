Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

All Rep. Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah album

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing, but she needn't worry — she was promised a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself.

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of December 6, 2021 :

New Kenny G doc explores his massive success and criticism
  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Gorelick, known to millions as Kenny G, has been one of the most beloved — and hated — figures in music throughout the last three decades. But the music superstar, synonymous for his long, curly brown hair as much as for his soprano saxophone, has ignored his critics an…