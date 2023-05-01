- AP
Fashion’s biggest night is just a few hours away. After all, it is the first Monday in May. Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Met Gala from The Associated Press. We’ll be bringing you news in all formats, all day and all night, from the carpet and behind the scenes. This year's theme revolves around the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He died in 2019 and his selection as this year's focus is not without controversy, given his unapologetically polemical comments on a variety of topics.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
It’s the first Monday in May: Welcome to Met Gala mania. A livestream will be available when the evening gets underway. This year, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world’s most prolific designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party’s theme. Roughly 400 A-listers are expected to attend. Lagerfeld created for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and more so it's a sure bet stars have raided the archives of those fashion houses or tracked down vintage elsewhere. This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as usual, along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.
- By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
Nearly nine years after Johnny Winter’s death, a battle for control of the legendary blues guitarist’s music is being fought in court with allegations of theft and greed flying. The legal fight has pitted Winter’s former personal manager and bandmate, Paul Nelson, against the family of bluesman’s late wife, who died in 2019. Winter’s in-laws say Nelson took more than $1.5 million from his music business, including auctioning off some of his guitars. Nelson and his wife have countersued, saying Susan Winter’s siblings swooped in when she was medicated and dying of cancer and tricked her into giving them control of Winter’s music. Both sides deny the others’ accusations.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Daiyan Henley grew up with a well-known father. The spotlight is now shining on him after he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by his hometown Los Angeles Chargers. Henley played linebacker at Washington State and was the 85th overall selection on Friday night. His dad is record executive Eugene “Big U” Henley, who has worked with many prominent West Coast rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and the late Nipsey Hussle. The elder Henley also helped produce and was featured in the 2021 FX documentary series “Hip Hop Uncovered.”
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
After the Internal Revenue Service claimed Beyoncé owed nearly $2.7 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019, she has now decided to file a petition disputing the claim.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West is firing back at an ex-business manager, saying the contract he signed with the man is not enforceable partly because he signed without guidance from a lawyer while he was ‘stressed’ during his divorce.
- By The Associated Press
Louis Vuitton has transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection. Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge on Saturday to music to showcase the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colorful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label’s logo. The audience for Louis Vuitton’s first Stars in attendence included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and "Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk.
