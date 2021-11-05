- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When the beauty influencer known as Jenny69 debuted her first single on YouTube at the end of September, it immediately went viral — though probably not for the reasons she'd hoped. "La 69" features a catchy enough tune: some evocative Spanish guitar licks set against a backdrop of head-bobb…
- Tracy Brown, Ashley Lee, Jevon Phillips and Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Twenty years ago this week, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” aired “Once More, With Feeling,” an all-out musical episode that many (including us) believe to be the best ever made.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — If you grew up listening to college radio in the early '80s, you tuned into bands like Gang of Four, The Fall, Joy Division and Siouxsie and the Banshees.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Jim Cummings gives a gloriously unglued performance in "The Beta Test," a satirical comic-thriller which he also co-wrote and co-directed with actor PJ McCabe. He plays a Hollywood agent who is crumbling on the inside and struggling to keep it together on the outside, resulting in scene afte…
The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Steve Marble - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ginny Mancini, a jazz singer in the heyday of the big-band era who became a generous benefactor to the concert halls of L.A. as well as the city’s small and often struggling music academies for children, has died at her home in Malibu.
- PR Newswire
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 80+ films showing both online and in-person at the Centre Film Festival centrefilm.org, more than 14 films celebrate first-time ever Pennsylvania premieres.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joe Exotic, the imprisoned star of Netflix’s hit series “Tiger King,” says he’s been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Spencer” unfolds over three chilly days at Sandringham, a sprawling manor in the Norfolk countryside. It begins on Christmas Eve, but the mood is far from celebratory. Heavy-duty vehicles roll along in grim procession, every tire just barely avoiding a pheasant lying dead in the road. (Cons…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A red notice, as helpfully defined by “Red Notice,” is the highest level of arrest warrant issued by Interpol. You might think of this detail as a red herring, given how little it really factors into the movie’s cheerfully hectic heist-caper plot. The title color, however, does get quite a w…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After the “Rust” shooting, Dwayne Johnson won’t be messing with any real guns moving forward — at least not when he’s working.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
‘Dr. Brain’ review: Thanks for the memories! Brain-hacking is the key to this South Korean Apple TV+ mystery
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It’s a whodunit. It’s a medical procedural. It’s science fiction. It’s film noir! It’s a bloodstained rendition of the old song “Thanks for the Memory”!
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
There are very few Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that can be simply dismissed as bad or inessential. But that doesn't mean they all are home runs.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It's the end of the world and Tom Hanks is the one of the last human beings hanging on for dear life. Sure, why not, he's earned it. But the treacly, maudlin "Finch" is not the film humanity, or even Hanks, is going to want to be remembered by.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The casting, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is brilliant, and the ending, in a top-down convertible, is sublime. So why is the rest of Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer" such a hollow exercise in high camp?
Jerry Springer, Bill Bellamy and Michael Rapaport tapped to fill in for Wendy Williams through November
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The men are coming on to say “How you doing?”
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Not a single thing of consequence happens in "Red Notice." It's a cat and mouse game where neither the cat nor the mouse seems to be much into the game, so they decide to kick their feet up and relax midway through rather than trying any harder than they need to. Why tire yourself out when t…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Zookeeper Joe Exotic, currently sitting behind bars for a murder-for-hire plot gone wrong, said Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A new documentary series about the life and career of Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson is headed to Apple TV+.