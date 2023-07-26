A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey of sexual assault on accusations by four men that date back to 2001
- AP
-
A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey of sexual assault on accusations by four men that date back to 2001.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
From Issa Rae’s perspective, there’s plenty of talented female filmmakers willing to work. However, she knows most haven’t been afforded the same support as their male counterparts. Now, Rae feels compelled to create a supportive platform for women directors through the reboot series “Project Greenlight: A New Generation,” which premiered this month on Max. She brought back Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s series that debuted in 2001 about unproven filmmakers directing a feature-length movie. The show was canceled 14 years later after a controversial fourth season. This time, Rae puts a spotlight on the next generation of women who are tasked to direct a film.
Michael Phillips: The lesson Hollywood should learn from ‘Barbenheimer’? Let originality come through
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Barbenheimer” saved the movie universe this week by handing eager audiences an eyeful of two very different planets. Neither “Barbie” nor “Oppenheimer” was “just another,” meaning: not just another sequel to a proven, if fading, franchise. Or just another superhero, trapping in a quantum re…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 17:
- By KIM COOK - Associated Press
-
Wallpaper is back in fashion in decor, and often tells a story. The latest designs are statement makers, ranging from the fun and fantastical to the contemplative and scientific. Many combine art and narrative, going way beyond your nice stripe or simple floral. One example is Christian Lacroix's baroque “Novafrica Sunset.” It's a kind of fever dream jungle with tangerine sky, foliage clouds, glimpses of fauna, hyper-colored blooms and silk-ribbon-wrapped tree trunks. Katie Deedy of Grow House Grow has a wallpaper called “Ode to the Unhasty,” which depicts slow things, such as sloths, snails, manatees and slow-growing bristlecone pines.
- AP
-
Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
- AP
-
Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. The band says 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. The band says the Fund “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits” recovering from the aftermath of the floods. Phish has been on tour and watched the devastation from afar.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
That we still speak of TV seasons testifies to the ongoing preeminence of broadcast television, however little it's covered in the press or memed in the socials. With actors and writers on strike and no end in sight, it's hard to say exactly what the fall may bring, outside of confusion, but…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When the actors' union is striking over major issues such as wages, the use of AI and retirement funds, it may seem odd that something like self-taped auditions could be a point of contention. But they are.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — She just published a well-received memoir, put out one of the best albums of her 45-year career and lined up tour dates through next spring — including an unprecedented five-night stand in what she called "another hometown," Minneapolis.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — It was a busy day inside singer-songwriter and composer Danny Elfman’s recording studio, which is tucked away among industrial-style warehouses in Los Angeles. He and his band gathered earlier this month to rehearse for the forthcoming back-to-back “From Boingo to Batman to…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Jul. 19—Colson Whitehead was ready for a heist.
- Carol Memmott - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Her money stolen in a scam, an older woman decides to do something about it.
Christopher Borrelli: Ana Castillo’s new book makes you see stories everywhere. Or maybe they’re ghosts.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Ana Castillo reclined on the off-white gallery chair and I apologized for looking like a slob, but where I had to be next required more informal clothing, and so, I apologized —
- Audrey Elsberry - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
For the first time in 40 years, a comprehensive new biography of Martin Luther King Jr. takes another look at a man etched into the nation’s history.
Rick Kogan: Designer and illustrator Monte Beauchamp brings comic anthology ‘BLAB!’ back to compelling, colorful life
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — “BLAB!” is back and although you may not even know what “BLAB!” is, I tell you that it is among the most creative books to ever come from Chicago, even if a writer for the Los Angeles Reader once wrote that “At its peak, (“BLAB!”) is like The New Yorker for mutants.”
- Chris Barsanti - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Vibrant images show the variety of possibilities the form offers.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Russo's third-in-a-series novel merges domestic drama and slow-burn mystery.
Not Kenough: 'Barbie' casting directors share a long list of actors who turned down Ken and Allan roles
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the "Barbie" movie, Ryan Gosling's "Beach" Ken and Margot Robbie's "Stereotypical" Barbie could have been accompanied by a very different assortment of additional Kens.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro says the network could take on a sports league as a minority partner as the network continues its transition from a cable channel to a digital company. Pitaro made those comments during a seminar on Sunday. Pitaro declined to say which leagues have been in talks with him and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, but he said there has “been a healthy level of interest.” Pitaro says it's a question of when, not if, ESPN will roll out a direct-to-consumer product that would allow viewers to watch programming from the network's main channels without a cable subscription.
Dealer charged in Michael K. Williams’ overdose death sentenced to 2.5 years after call for leniency
- Molly Crane-Newman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge sentenced one of the dealers charged in Michael K. Williams’ overdose death to a 2 1/2 year prison term Tuesday after hearing from the beloved actor’s nephew, who asked both for justice for his uncle and leniency for the man accused of selling the drugs that clai…
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the death of actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor's nephew urged compassion for the defendant. Carlos Macci was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams. Macci benefited from words spoken on his behalf by Williams' nephew as well as a sentencing letter in which a co-creator of HBO's “The Wire” urged leniency, saying Williams himself “would fight for Mr. Macci.”