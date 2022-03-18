- By LAUREN MCDONALD, The Brunswick News
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Sam Ghioto grew up in coastal Georgia but didn’t learn the term “Superfund site” until a few years ago.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- AP
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne is coming back with “The Talk” — but not the CBS version of the show by that name. Rather, she’ll be debuting a new show by that name this spring on the U.K.'s TalkTV, the News Corp.-owned channel that also has Piers Morgan on its roster.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd thinks the Kanye West jokes are “gonna start flying soon” on the NBC sketch comedy.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars will feature a unique all-star music collaboration: Sheila E., Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper will perform together at the 94th awards ceremony next weekend.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann promised his employees and investors the world. But he wanted more.
- Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in Chicago ruled Friday that an attorney for Jussie Smollett might have defamed two Black brothers who testified that they participated in a fake racist and homophobic attack on the actor when she suggested they had been wearing “whiteface”
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Final preparations are underway for the 94th Academy Awards and a long awaited return to Hollywood's glamourous normalcy after a muted ceremony and ratings low last year. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, including where to watch the live show, who's e…
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/21/2022 :
Karla Peterson: Honoring Women's History Month with a basketball queen, crusading lawyers and a DayGlo punk
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
There are less than two consciousness-raising weeks left until this year's Women's History Month is, well, history. To help you make the most of this female-centric time, here are some pop-culture offerings that amplify women's voices, celebrate the mavens among us and shine a welcome spotli…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A break-in leads to a robbery leads to a kidnapping of sorts in "Windfall," a jumbled daylit noir which has the bones of a Hitchcock thriller but the execution of something decidedly lesser.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Similar but definitely different. Familiar but not the same.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are "overwhelmed with gratitude" to those who donated to their GoFundMe campaign for Ukraine relief.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You get a good sense of what Rosalía is up to across her dazzling new album from "Hentai," a hushed and aching ballad — at least that's what it starts out as — that comes about a third of the way through the 16-track "Motomami."
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A "Grey's Anatomy" writer who has been accused of fabricating parts of her medical history in the writers' room of the long-running ABC drama as well as in personal essays has been placed on administrative leave pending review, the network confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dressed in a green T-shirt and armed with little more than a camera and an internet connection, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has successfully captured the world's attention while largely isolated in a war zone. From his virtual appeal to Congress on Wednesday to his viral social m…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
If it seems like actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ubiquitous and might run for president one day, well, there’s an NBC sitcom for that called “Young Rock.”
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “King of Staten Island” won’t be invading space just yet.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mother-daughter relationships can be complicated. And depending on the shades of that complication, the thought of turning into your mother likely ranges from "unfortunate" to "worst nightmare ever."
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“A Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch (Dutton)
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In her new NBC limited series, “The Thing About Pam,” Renee Zellweger wears prosthetics and padding to appear heavier in the role of a convicted killer. It's a decision that some critics have questioned, arguing a larger actor could have filled the role.
- AP
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady” has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — So long, Rocket Man. Adios, Elton. Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road. Again.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
At Ancaster College, the traditions run deep, and so does the racism.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It's not a Texas chainsaw massacre, but the spirit of Tobe Hooper's original scuzz-slasher classic looms large over "X," writer-director Ti West's tribute to '70s cinema, porn, horror and godlessness on the Texas plains.