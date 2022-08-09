- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Obisanya isn't a laugh riot on "Ted Lasso." Rather, it was likely how involving his Season 2 arc was (activism, leadership, love) that earned the actor who plays him, 25-year-old Toheeb Jimoh, his first Emmy nomination. If the dark evolution of Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) from sweet milqu…
With Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot looming, meet a woman who long ago played on one of the girls teams
- Jackie Varriano - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — When Jeneane Lesko was drafted as a pitcher by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Grand Rapids Chicks before the 1953 season, she had never played in a single baseball game.
- Bruce R. Miller - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
When producers looked at the history of women in baseball, they realized “A League of Their Own” only scratched the surface.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of cancer, Japanese media reports said Tuesday. Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, starting in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West. Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His clothing was meant to celebrate the human body, regardless of race, build, size or age.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Japanese media reports say fashion designer Issey Miyake, reputed for his signature pleats, has died at age 84
- AP
- By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press
Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves were among those who celebrated the completion of the first two phases of the Motown Museum's expansion. The event took place Monday night in front of the famed “Hitsville, U.S.A.” building in Detroit. They celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza that will serve as a community gathering place for museum visitors. Motown founder Berry Gordy's late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. The museum on Sunday will welcome back visitors for tours following pandemic- and construction-related closures.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Ezra Miller once again has run afoul of the law. This time, the "Fantastic Beasts" and "The Flash" star has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears says that her ex-husband’s remarks about her relationship with their two teenaged sons are “hurtful.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans, peers and co-stars are honoring “Grease” lead Olivia Newton-John shortly after her death was announced Monday. The singer-actor died at 73 at her ranch in Southern California. Although a cause of death wasn’t revealed, Newton-John had fought breast cancer for 30 years.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ashton Kutcher revealed that an autoimmune disorder took away his vision, hearing and ability to walk.
- AP
Rapper Fetty Wap has been jailed after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and flashed a gun during the Dec. 11 video call about two months after his arrest in the drug case, prosecutors said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island. Messages seeking comment were left with Maxwell’s lawyers.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bert Fields, the prominent Hollywood litigator who represented such stars as Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Jackson and Mel Brooks, died Sunday. He was 93.
- By The Associated Press
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, known for films like “Melancholia” and “Dancer in the Dark,” has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his production company Zentropa said Monday. The company said it released the information in order to avoid speculation about his health leading up to the premiere of his series “The Kingdom Exodus” at the Venice Film Festival next month. Zentropa said von Trier, 66, was diagnosed at the beginning of the summer. Von Trier is a celebrated and controversial filmmaker who was famously banned from the Cannes Film Festival for seven years after making comments sympathetic towards Nazis at a press conference in 2011.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” has died. She was 73. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, also won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease.”
- Salvador Hernandez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Fellows, star of the Discovery Channel’s racing show “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” was killed in a car crash Sunday, the show confirmed on social media.
Olivia Newton-John, who sang 'Physical' and played Sandy in 'Grease,' has died, her husband says on Facebook, Instagram
- AP
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
All hail the queens of Beyoncé and Madonna's "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," who are officially losing their minds over their shout-outs from the supreme Queen Bey.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat” opposite Miranda Cosgrove and Ariana Grande, has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Snoop Dogg, who shot some scenes last year in Gwinnett County for the upcoming Netflix vampire hunter film “Day Shift,” will be back in metro Atlanta soon for a new comedy, “The Underdoggs.”
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
“Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac has seemingly confirmed production on a second season of Disney+ series “Moon Knight” is underway thanks to a viral TikTok uploaded by user @hayaattiaaa where Issac is seen alongside series director Mohamed Diab.