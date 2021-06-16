The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno emigrated with her mother from Puerto Rico at age five. By six, she was dancing at Greenwich Village nightclubs. By 16, she was working full time. By 20, she was in “Singin’ in the Rain.”
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno emigrated with her mother from Puerto Rico at age five. By six, she was dancing at Greenwich Village nightclubs. By 16, she was working full time. By 20, she was performing in “Singin’ in the Rain.”
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After three seasons, NBC has decided not to renew “Manifest” despite its three-day reign as one of Netflix’s top 10 shows this week. The Los Angeles Times confirmed Tuesday that the series is canceled.
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Angels & Airwaves is set to take off again with a new album, "Lifeforms," and a tour to promote it. Both were announced Tuesday via the launching into space of a renewable hydrogen capsule that played a preview of the album and unveiled the tour dates.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
A British research company may have discovered a magic number for American media consumers — and it's seven.
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Tuesday announced more than 50 official aftershows across 14 Chicago venues as the city prepares for the return of Chicago’s largest music festival.
‘Luca’ star Jacob Tremblay excited for audiences to connect with friendly sea monsters in Pixar film
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Luca” star Jacob Tremblay is ready for Disney and Pixar’s new movie about friendly sea monsters to make a major splash.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The West Wing” isn’t in office anymore, but its impact continues.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The CW is taking an old adage — “If you want something done right, do it yourself” — to a global level.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
You know when you're obsessively assembling a puzzle during a pandemic and you gradually accumulate chunks of joined parts of the puzzle but yet they don't fit together into a whole? That's exactly what watching "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" feels like.
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After a year of public displays of introspection concerning diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry, a new study from the University of Southern California tracking the race and gender of top executives in the music business shows how much work is yet to be done.
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You may know Huma Abedin as Hillary Clinton's longtime close aide and a top advisor of her 2016 presidential campaign. You almost definitely know her as the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner, former congressman and currently registered sex offender, whose habit of sexting with minors may have indire…
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After about a decade in the business, "Lovecraft Country" star Jonathan Majors is breaking through, big time. But he doesn't seem to be in danger of losing perspective.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Crown" doesn't always paint a rosy picture of the royals. So what do Brits think of it?
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know the drill: Nothing says “celebrity romance” like locking lips at Nobu.
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Chrissy Teigen bullying saga continues.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
June is Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, and remembrance of the fight for civil rights that started back at the Stonewall Inn on a June night in 1969 and continues to this day. While Pride is often about celebrating with community, there’s no reason why it can’t reflect in…
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who conceived and wrote the music and lyrics for the stage hit "In the Heights," apologized Monday for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in the film adaptation, directed by John M. Chu.