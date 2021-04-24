The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

SATURDAY

0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Ex-Disney skater returns to Indiana arena after knife attack

  • By BRIAN BLAIR The Republic

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A few minutes into a recent rehearsal for the annual Lincoln Center Skate Club ice show, co-producer and performer Emma Baxter struck a victorious dance pose to lead and direct her young, gliding cast — arms flexed confidently like a champion bodybuilder while adding a …

+2
Kors marks 40th anniversary with love letter to Broadway
Entertainment
AP

Kors marks 40th anniversary with love letter to Broadway

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS Associated Press

Michael Kors is a top designer, of course, but he’s also a confirmed theater geek. He celebrated his love for the performing arts as he marked his 40th anniversary as a designer this week, with a digital show that showcased the razzle-dazzle of Broadway.

Entertainment
AP

Welcome to the most diverse Oscars: What took so long?

  • Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)

"It is a tribute to a country where people are free to honor noteworthy achievements regardless of creed, race or color," actor Fay Bainter said as she announced Hattie McDaniel as Oscar's best supporting actress in 1940. Eighty-one years later, that statement finally may be true.