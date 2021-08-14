The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SATURDAY
Here we go again.
TTOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
The story told in Tsai Ming-liang’s “Days” couldn’t be simpler or more affecting. We are following two men who haven’t yet met each other but are plainly destined to do so: Even when they’re not occupying the same frame, they move through their private worlds in what feels like a shared sile…
A stop-motion opening credit sequence. A "Love Actually" reenactment. A rousing cover of a Darlene Love classic.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.
Tony Bennett has retired from performing, his son and longtime manager Danny Bennett has confirmed.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The French Quarter Festival, in which thousands of festivalgoers crowd the streets of the French Quarter to listen to brass bands, zydeco and other music, has become the latest victim of the fourth coronavirus surge.
Marlee Matlin had made only a minor suggestion. After being offered one of her "bucket list" roles — playing a judge on a television series — the actor was preparing for her four-episode arc when she realized there was something missing from the script. There was no role of courtroom interpr…
LOS ANGELES — Pairing Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg for an Olympics highlights show wouldn't have been an obvious move to many Hollywood executives.
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson expertly embodies many aspects of the young Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” but she drew the line when it came to smoking cigarettes in director’s Liesl Tommy’s highly anticipated big-screen biopic about music’s fabled Queen of Soul.
I prefer my illusions on the screen. But they won’t stay there.
John David Washington is a man on the run in "Beckett." What he should be running from is the film's script.
The background characters in video games are meant to be just that: background. They don't have backstories or character arcs. They're simply there to move the main character along on his quest, whether it's to save the princess or blow up half a metropolis.
Fame in the age of social media kind of sucks — but not even the troll-iest troll can get Lizzo down for long.
There are moments when "Respect," an uneven, prosaic but affecting new movie starring Jennifer Hudson as a young Aretha Franklin, comes close to pinpointing something true and revealing about its subject's art. That may sound like faint praise, but it's closer than many musician biopics get.…