The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SATURDAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SATURDAY
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
Chadwick Boseman is an award winner, even in death.
Various artists, “Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Capitol Records)
NEW YORK (AP) — This is the time of year when Hollywood’s awards-season-industrial complex usually shifts into high gear. It’s a frothy, festive run of the year’s final premieres and screenings — all part of a carefully orchestrated dance to court tastemakers and, ultimately, academy voters.
The streaming landscape has a new discovery.
Despite Hollywood's promises of more diversity in front of and behind the camera, TV still lags behind, according to a new Nielsen study released Thursday.
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Shakespeare & Company has received permission to demolish two dilapidated structures on its campus to clear the way for a new outdoor stage.
It was gratifying to watch BoJack Horseman become the most beloved talking equine since Mr. Ed. But there are a number of other irreverent animated series in the streaming galaxy that deserve just as much attention. "Big Mouth" belongs at the top of the list.
(TNS)
It was supposed to be the start of the recording sessions for Bob Dylan's "New Morning" album featuring George Harrison, fresh from the Beatles breakup.
Jack Fincher retired from journalism right around the time his son, David, was moving from directing music videos for the likes of Madonna and George Michael to making his first feature film, "Alien 3." Jack, a lifelong movie fan, told David he'd like to try writing a screenplay. David encou…
In "Your Honor," a new limited series premiering Sunday on Showtime and adapted by British screenwriter Peter Moffat from an Israeli original, Bryan Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge protecting his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) after a hit-and-run accident.
One thing that is abundantly clear on "Big Mouth" is that experiencing change is just a part of growing up.
Every pop-culture superstar deserves a good origin story, and Selena Quintanilla had a saga for the ages.
This year couldn't get much worse, so Warner Bros. has decided to extend the fun into the next one, announcing Thursday that it will release its 2021 movie slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, with only a 31-day run for the latter.
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after a series of concerts in Puerto Rico that ended up being his last because of the pandemic, Daddy Yankee is bringing those performances to YouTube as a Christmas gift to his fans around the globe.