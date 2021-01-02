The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SATURDAY
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 4:34 am
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scores of costumed performers took to the streets of their south Philadelphia stomping grounds for a New Year’s celebration of Mummers tradition, far from the customary parade route and despite official cancellation of the annual event and a ban on large gatherings due to…
PARIS (AP) — Ravers at an underground, curfew-busting New Year’s Eve party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France attacked the police sent to shut them down, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones, officials said Friday.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami says politicians need to help reduce public uncertainty and fear over the coronavirus and gain people's support by speaking sincerely about the pandemic.
MILAN (AP) — Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is making available for viewing online 88 rarely displayed drawings of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” to mark the 700th anniversary in 2021 of the Italian poet’s death.
Rudy Salas, founding guitarist of the Chicano R&B band Tierra and audacious pioneer of Los Angeles’ soulful Eastside sound, died in his sleep Tuesday morning at age 71.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — MF Doom, a British-born rapper who often sported a signature mask that resembled Marvel Comics' villain Doctor Doom, has died. He was 49.
MF Doom, the cerebral and willfully mysterious rapper and producer beloved by hip-hop connoisseurs for the complex rhymes he delivered from behind a metallic mask, has died. He was 49.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died. She was 89.
NEW YORK (AP) — Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel.
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
Staying alive has proved to be a challenge for the last surviving member of the multi-platinum group The Bee Gees.
Chrissy Teigen, who has recently been vocal about her sobriety, took to social media Wednesday to explain her decision to quit drinking.
Robyn Goodfellowe is not afraid of wolves. And despite the strict rules that govern her new life in a new town, she just wants to go out hunting with her father.
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the final season of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
"Ginger or Mary Ann?" It's a question we ask and answer to declare our fundamental self, like "Beatles or Stones?" and "Lennon or McCartney?" If we understand the terms, of course — and who does not?
It's time for the annual gathering of our BuzzMeter experts, who will not only let you in on what's getting early attention in the film awards races, but will also tout what they think deserves to be in the conversation. Even if you're not an awards-season aficionado, maybe you just want som…
Maybe he’s amazed by the way it stays green all the time.
An odd result of both the election Donald Trump won and the one he lost was to raise the question of whether the panjandrums of popular culture were — and are — doing enough for the people who supported — and still support — him. Telling their stories. Respecting their lives. Feeling their pain.
LOS ANGELES — No one could have predicted a year like 2020. So when asked to appear on a UCLA panel on the future of the theater, I knew to bring a sense of irony, if not humility, to Zoom.
Mayim Bialik kicks off the new year as the lead in the new Fox comedy “Call Me Kat,” which is based on the BBC sitcom “Miranda.”
Where is home for Kali Uchis? It depends on who she feels like that day.