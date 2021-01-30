The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SATURDAY
SATURDAY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
A couple of familiar faces have made their "WandaVision" debut.
Zack Snyder’s eagerly anticipated cut of “Justice League” will see the light of day — thanks to fan demand.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors with disabilities will be included in auditions for each new film and television production at NBCUniversal, which becomes the second major media company to make such a commitment.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh Florida hotel.
A great actor’s screen breakthrough tells at least two stories. The triumphant one is about the skill and singularity that got that actor noticed, and led to the big break and the role that makes her artistic possibilities more possible.
NEW YORK (AP) — Questlove responded with incredulous disbelief when he was first told about the footage.
"Familiar" is usually not a favorable adjective in a movie review, but in the case of "The Little Things," it's not a criticism.
NEW YORK (AP) — From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and now she spends a good 25 minutes during her talk show, “ The Wendy Williams Show,” devoted to the latest rumors, …
Just over a decade ago while in her mid-20s, British actress Rebecca Hall started to unpack the legacy of her biracial roots.
Innumerable actors, producers and former co-stars posted condolences and memories on social media regarding the indomitable spirit of actress Cicely Tyson.
Country music legend Kris Kristofferson has retired from the music business, according to a press release.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson was active to the end, in the middle of promoting her memoir “Just As I Am” when she died at age 96.
The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual for the first time and the good news is that makes the preeminent showcase for independent film in the U.S. more accessible than ever. But even with a smaller-than-usual lineup, there is still a lot of titles to sort through over the seven-day (Jan…
Native to Central and South America, the howler monkey gets its name from the menacing wail it makes. It's among the largest nonhuman primates in the Americas, part of a cluster that migrated, it is speculated, either by raft or natural bridge from Africa some nearly 50 million years ago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.