The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK BENNETT - Tribune-Star
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The 1963 Ford Galaxy looked pristine, a down-to-the-last-detail replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor’s squad car on the “Andy Griffith Show.”
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Professional danger man" Jonathan Goodwin was injured Thursday while rehearsing for "America's Got Talent" spinoff "America's Got Talent: Extreme," halting production on the NBC reality show, which is made by Fremantle Media.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix has fired an employee for allegedly leaking financial data that detailed how much the company paid for Dave Chappelle’s latest — and highly controversial — comedy special, “The Closer.”
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mysterious doublings tend to occur and recur in the work of the brilliant Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting filmmaking talents to emerge in recent years. His work, which came to international prominence with his epically intimate ensemble drama "Happy Hour"…
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Queens'
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Your favorite television guilty pleasure is back and just as deranged as ever.
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 18, 2021 :
Broadway review: Gripping ‘Lehman Trilogy’ is a masterwork of storytelling, the best thing on stage in a while
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — If you head over to Wikipedia to remind yourself of why the financial services firm known (technically) as Lehman Brothers Holdings collapsed into the largest bankruptcy in American history in 2008, impacting everything from the value of your house to the security of your job, you…
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
"Is she solid?" That is the question media mogul Logan Roy poses about his daughter, Shiv, as he attempts to rally the troops after the very public family implosion that ended the second season of "Succession" with a messy bang.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — At the Carlyle hotel, a pair of Upper East Side doyennes are discussing their country homes between mincing bites of their $30 salads.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Evil Dead” has been scaring horror fans for four decades, but star Bruce Campbell still remembers when it had a frightful time finding an American distributor.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamie Lee Curtis is a bona fide scream queen — but fright flicks aren’t her thing.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you've watched Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries, "Scenes From a Marriage" — as you may have done recently, perhaps in preparation for the new HBO remake — you know there's a particular pleasure to be found in each episode's closing moments.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hannah Gadsby's comedy has nothing to do with the harmful commentary fellow comic Dave Chappelle espouses in his polarizing new Netflix special, no matter what the streaming giant says.
- Wendy Lee and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After getting blowback on Twitter, the social media team behind Netflix’s Twitter handle for LGBTQ+ storytelling unleashed their frustration, saying “this week f—ing sucks.”
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Adele is finally back, and it's as though she never left.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Toward the end of Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," an epic evisceration of bad men and worse hair, a court official argues that a woman must experience sexual pleasure in order to conceive a child. "A rape," he concludes, "cannot cause a pregnancy." That's your cue to scoff at the dire intell…