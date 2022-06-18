PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press
U.S. Capitol Police say officers detained seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
After two days of deliberations, jurors in a civil trial deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. By the end of Friday, jurors had decided on nearly all questions put before them, including whether Cosby had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Los Angeles County Judge Craig Karlan, who had promised one juror she could depart after Friday, wanted to accept the partial verdict, but courthouse closure rules left him no choice but to close down. Jurors will begin again with an alternate.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
There will be no Father’s Day reconciliation in the Spears family.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Soccer Mommy and Luke Combs, the the action comedy “The Man From Toronto” starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and the 10-episode, coming-of-age comedy “Gordita Chronicles.” Fans of Jon Stewart can see him receive the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a special airing Tuesday on PBS that features Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. And the top nominees for the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday include Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake. Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony with Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive a lifetime achievement award.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
What happens in the summer on Cousins Beach stays there.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Two months before Jenny Han’s young adult novel “The Summer I Turned Pretty” hit bookshelves in 2009, the film adaptation of “The Hunger Games” went into development — generating almost $700 million at the global box office three years later.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Winter has come and gone for one of the most beloved “Game of Thrones” characters — but his story’s not over yet.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
The British film "The Phantom of the Open," directed by actor Craig Roberts, is not only "twee." It's twee with a tee. The phantom in question is real-life Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance, sporting flaring eyebrows), a crane driver from Barrow-in-Furness, who marries a single mother named Jean.
- AP
French film actor and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant has died at age 91. Trintignant earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning “A Man and a Woman” a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years. He died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with Trintignant. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer. During a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in some 160 films. including starring with Brigitte Bardot in “And God ... Created Woman” in 1956.
- Dia Gill - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — After a monthlong disappearance, police have returned a stolen violin made in 1760 to a South Loop family of musicians whose home was burglarized and robbed of the 262-year-old violin, as well as two other valuable instruments in May.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'2022 Mark Twain Prize: Jon Stewart'
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
One of the jurors who sat on the highly dramatic defamation case between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has come forward to say he didn’t buy the “Aquaman” star’s performance — including her “crocodile tears.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He couldn’t help falling in love with this role.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
How better to celebrate an 80th birthday than by singing about “Glory Days” onstage with Bruce Springsteen, and being serenaded by some 60,000 well-wishers? That was Paul McCartney's idea of a good time. Yes, the cute Beatle’ turns 80 this weekend, and he'll likely be resting after wrapping up a short American tour Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A Jersey rock royal, Jon Bon Jovi, stopped by to deliver a fistful of balloons and lead the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday.'' McCartney offered 28 songs in a nearly three-hour nonstop set.
- Gerry Smith - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Throughout much of his career in TV, Chris Licht has obsessed over ratings, often scrutinizing viewership data on a minute-by-minute basis to diagnose when viewers lost interest. Once, he skipped a close friend's wedding because it was scheduled during "Sweeps Week," the period when audience measurement is conducted.
- Gina Salamone - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Messing around with sharks is no joke — but that’s not stopping the stars of “Impractical Jokers” from shooting a show about them.
Carlos Santana plans benefit concerts in Tijuana: 'I want to give people a better opportunity for life'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Carlos Santana is poised to return to Tijuana, the Mexican border city where he grew up and honed his guitar chops in nightclubs as a teenager before moving to San Francisco in the mid-1960s.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Drake's been out raving, and this comedown sounds rough.