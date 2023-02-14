The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Austin Majors, a former child actor who appeared for years on the ABC series "NYPD Blue," has died at age 27.
- By EVA VERGARA - Associated Press
-
A relative of the late Chilean poet Pablo Neruda says forensic experts have determined that the Nobel Prize winner died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago. The revelation Monday by Neruda nephew Rodolfo Reyes is the latest turn in one of the great debates of post-coup Chile. The long-stated official position has been that Neruda died of complications from prostate cancer, but the poet’s driver argued for decades that he was poisoned. There has been no confirmation of Reyes’ comments from forensic experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile who are scheduled to publicly release a report Wednesday on the cause of Neruda’s death.
American Sign Language performer makes history, draws praise during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
American Sign Language performer Justina Miles shined bright like a diamond during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A few years back, Rihanna developed something of a reputation as a criminal mastermind. Her light-fingered habit of walking away from clubs, fashion shows and hotels with a wine-glass was documented so many times that talk show host Graham Norton used it as a bit when interviewing her and he…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
U2 is heading to Sin City for a residency inaugurating the Las Vegas skyline’s latest architectural feat: the MSG Sphere at the Venetian Resort.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
-
When Patrick Bringley’s older brother died, it upended his life. He quit his glamorous desk job at the New Yorker and went to work as a guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His reflections on the decade he spent standing watch in one of New York’s most visited and beloved institutions form the spine of his hauntingly beautiful memoir, “All the Beauty in the World.” AP reviewer Ann Levin says Bringley’s debut is a stunning achievement as well as a testament to the healing power of art. Published by Simon & Schuster, “All the Beauty in the World” is released on Tuesday.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
It was certainly an epic night in the career of Rihanna. The 34-year-old singer and fashionista probably played to her biggest audience ever by performing for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and she generated further buzz by revealing she’s pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lift every voice and lip-sync? Sheryl Lee Ralph did one — or both — at Sunday’s Super Bowl.
- Alexandra E. Petri - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Barney, the “dinosaur from our imagination,” is bouncing back from extinction.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fans of the fourth and most recent season of "You" might notice there are fewer kissing and sex scenes involving the Netflix show's main character, Joe Goldberg.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
As far as films about Dolly Parton impersonators go, “Seriously Red” is a pleasant enough, offbeat choice. The film, which would have benefited from a rewrite or two, gets a huge boost from the performance of Australian actor Krew Boylan in the role of Red, a young Realtor who loses her job …
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As slyly as the world found out Blake Lively was pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, it found out just as slyly Sunday that the baby had arrived.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After Grammy-nominated rapper DMX died from a drug overdose-induced heart attack on April 9, 2021, his 8-year-old daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. set out to understand her father’s plight.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
In a funnier world, Zoë Chao and Tig Notaro are starring in their own romantic comedy together. Meantime, in the real world, they’re ringers in support of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the ones running what we’ll charitably call “the show” in “Your Place or Mine.” No question mark on…
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’s got a face Martha could love.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and other loved ones of Stephen “Twitch” Boss honored the late DJ and dancer Saturday during a memorial service in Los Angeles.
- DeAsia Paige - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — The Georgia native and self-proclaimed king of R&B is ready to expand his talents.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
A mysterious argument. A seductive student. A mystical clock. And a shocking series of break-ins that begin to seem less like a coincidence and more like a pattern. Thriller author Lexie Elliott returns with a paranoia-racked mystery set at an academic retreat in the idyllic French Alps, aptly titled “Bright and Deadly Things.” Associated Press reviewer Donna Edwards says the novel features a special kind of psychological horror that’s just as terrifying in the dark of night as it is in the light of day. “Bright and Deadly Things” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Berkley.
- Josie Albertson-Grove - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the newly named MnDOT snowplows cleared a connection between Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lizzo and a class of Osseo sixth-graders.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The celebration of organized mayhem, unbridled capitalism and mass food consumption known as Super Bowl Sunday has, like Santa Claus, made its annual visit, leaving in its wake a football score and, thanks to an estimated $7 million per 30 seconds of commercial air time, several hundred mill…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Trailers for "Scream VI," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Creed III" and several other highly anticipated films aired during the Super Bowl this year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
George Lopez has privately apologized to fellow comedian Ralph Barbosa after a clip of Lopez insulting Barbosa went viral on social media.