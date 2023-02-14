A relative of the late Chilean poet Pablo Neruda says forensic experts have determined that the Nobel Prize winner died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago. The revelation Monday by Neruda nephew Rodolfo Reyes is the latest turn in one of the great debates of post-coup Chile. The long-stated official position has been that Neruda died of complications from prostate cancer, but the poet’s driver argued for decades that he was poisoned. There has been no confirmation of Reyes’ comments from forensic experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile who are scheduled to publicly release a report Wednesday on the cause of Neruda’s death.