PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — We can thank France, not America, for the flowering of Melvin Van Peebles’ feature film career.
- Leonard Greene - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the city’s medical examiner said on Friday, revealing the cause of death for the beloved Brooklynite.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
As he brainstormed ideas for an album that would celebrate 60 years of the Temptations, Otis Williams had an epiphany.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Elon Musk and musician Grimes are “semi-separated” after three years together, according to the SpaceX founder.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sarah Jessica Parker is honoring Willie Garson, who died earlier this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The woman suing Nicki Minaj and the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, spoke out against the couple on talk show “The Real” this week, accusing the pair of launching an intimidation campaign against her and threatening her safety.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s fate now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in sex trafficking trial.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson remembered hearing stories about how two brothers emerged from rough inner-city Detroit streets to become wealthy drug kingpins and eventually embraced by hip-hop culture.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Queen Bey is crazy in love with turning 40.
Nashville homophobia and lost Hollywood pipe dreams are among our top picks for ‘Reeling’ LGBTQ+ film festival
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “What if?” Two words; one question.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Billy Eichner is having a gay ol’ time.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hey, Netflix — Hulu also has a new Britney Spears documentary coming out, and it’s beating yours to market by four whole days.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
It's amazing how a work of art that came out just six years ago can play so differently now.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
One of the appeals of science fiction is the way it can shift reality a few notches, this way or that, and then show us how things might play out. What if some of the basic details of life were different — how would it all go? Sci-fi for the screen often isn’t interested in these kinds of qu…
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week opened its third day of preview shows for next spring and summer against the backdrop of thousands of young environmental protesters calling out the industry Friday for its wasteful and polluting ways.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Pratt is becoming a plumber.